SOUTH KINGSTOWN – For weeks, millions of Americans have been staying home to prevent the spread of coronavirus and save lives, but it’s come at a high cost to many local restaurants.
In Rhode Island, which is leaps and bounds ahead of many other states in its preparedness to begin slowly reopening the economy, it could still be a long time before restaurants are fully operational again.
In the meantime, Town Manager Robert Zarnetske has been meeting with dozens of local business owners to discuss ways of preventing restaurants from going under. While their dining rooms may remain closed to customers, bringing dinner into the parks could be just the lifeline local restaurants need.
“This is a matter of life and death for some of our restaurants,” Zarnetske said on Monday night while pitching the idea to the Recreation Commission. “We’re just trying to save the summer.”
The summer season in South Kingstown is particularly important to local restaurants and retailers, who see a bump in sales thanks to beach-goers and tourists. While countless restaurants across America will be opening up shop in parking lots this year, South Kingstown could be offering customers “dinner with a view.”
A comment from a local restaurant owner about adding more picnic benches in parks, where community members could bring their takeout and enjoy the view, has snowballed into something else entirely, Zarnetske said. The use of public space, where tables could be safely distanced from one another, could be a game changer.
One option, according to Zarnetske, would be for community members to reserve picnic tables online and have food from their favorite restaurants delivered to them. Although this presents some logistical challenges, it would be the most equitable option for smaller restaurants.
For larger establishments that are able to cater, there might be interest in leasing public space at Marina Park and having a more permanent setup. While no one has yet to request this, according to Zarnetske, having guaranteed outdoor space remains an attractive option. Marina Park not only offers customers a great view to go along with their meal, but also has restroom facilities.
The Recreation Commission was in favor of a third option, however, of having a semi-permanent event-style setup, using town-owned tables and tents. They’d like to see multiple restaurants set up for an extended period of time.
“The trick here, on some level, is trying to create a festive feel without creating a festival that has people on top of each other,” Zarnetske said. “It’s a bit of a balancing act.”
Although the Recreation Commission was not in favor of letting community members bring alcoholic beverages from home, worried that it might set a dangerous precedent even after restaurants fully reopened, members were open to the possibility of letting restaurants serve the public.
For restaurants and retailers that hope to make use of public space, whether it be in Marina Park, the municipal parking lots behind Main Street, Saugatucket Park or public rights of way, Planning Director Kaela Gray said the town will work to connect business owners with the proper channels and expedite applications.
If the council votes in favor of allowing these temporary relief permits, likely to last the length of the summer, approval could be given to businesses in a matter of days. This is especially important right now, Zarnetske said, “because we know restaurants are operating with little or no revenue right now.”
For the past few weeks, Zarnetske has been discussing these possibilities with many town departments, boards and commissions, and of course, local business owners. The town has hosted several online meetings, and received attendance from roughly 25 to 35 small businesses, such as Phil’s Main Street Grille, Matunuck Oyster Bar, and Mew’s Tavern.
While only Marina Park and Saugatucket have been highlighted as options for piloting this creative outdoor dining option, Zarnetske said it could possibly be expanded to other parks if all goes well.
