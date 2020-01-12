The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Multiple Charges
On Jan. 6 at 4 p.m., police arrested Robert C. Sharps, 44, of 79 Southwinds Drive, South Kingstown, on one charge of disorderly conduct, one charge of resisting arrest, two charges of simple assault and one felony charge for possession of a schedule II drug. The arrest was made at the Hampton Inn where Sharps had allegedly been warned for trespassing and removal from the hotel. After entering Sharps’ hotel room, police found a white powdery substance hidden in the rear compartment of the toilet. When officers attempted to place him in handcuffs, Sharps was uncooperative and forcefully resisted. After being hit with a taser, and hitting an officer in the face during this struggle, Sharps was eventually placed into handcuffs.
On Jan. 2 at 11:30 p.m., police arrested Robert C. Sharps, 44, of 79 Southwinds Drive, South Kingstown, on one felony charge for possession of a schedule II drug and on one charge for possession of marijuana. The arrest was made at Fairfield Inn where alleged noise and suspicious activity complaints were made against him. When police came to Sharps room, several of his “best friends” were there to share drinks, but he was unable to tell police any of their names. Inside the hotel room, police found a white powdery substance and marijuana in plain view. He repeatedly told police he’d been set up.
On Jan. 1 at 8:27 p.m., police arrested Heidi K. Dean, 53, of 225 Main St., South Kingstown, on one charge of domestic simple assault and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after Dean allegedly attacked her boyfriend. He told police she first attacked him while they were driving along Route 138. He told police she eventually calmed down, but upon arriving back to Main Street, she began throwing his CDs and DVDs out of the vehicle and into the roadway. He told police when he tried to pick up his belongings that Dean began to attack him again. Dean denies ever striking her boyfriend.
On Dec. 31 at 6:28 p.m., police arrested Ronald T. Ucci, 54, of 550 Seven Mile Road, Hope, on one charge of driving under the influence, one charge of driving after the suspension of a license, one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test and one charge of possession of marijuana. The arrest was made after Ucci allegedly rear-ended another vehicle by the entrance of Oliver Stedman Government Center. Upon making contact with Ucci, police observed several signs of impairment while he struggled to produce his license. When police asked him to undergo a series of field sobriety tests, Ucci declared “I’m done” and “there’s no point, you got me.”
Felony Drug Possession
On Jan. 3 at 5:25 a.m., police arrested Scott E. Christie, 38, of 18 Woodside Terrace, Woburn, Mass., on one felony charge for possession of a schedule II drug. Police responded to a complaint at Fairfield Inn, where inside Christie’s hotel room, police allegedly found a burnt spoon and a broken glass-like substance on a bronze plate inside a soft cooler. Police also found numerous syringes scattered about the room.
Domestic Violence Disorderly Conduct
On Jan. 4 at 4:22 a.m., police arrested Kerstin R. Barrett, 22, of 391 Curtis Corner Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of domestic violence disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after an argument between Barrett, the father of her child and a friend, in which a knife was allegedly removed from her hand. Police were unable to locate a knife inside or outside the home, but minor scratches were observed on the father of her child, who told police Barrett had slapped and hit him.
On Jan. 4 at 5:40 a.m., police arrested Christopher Miner, 26, of 391 Curtis Corner Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of domestic violence disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after an alleged altercation between himself and the mother of his child.
Domestic Vandalism
On Jan. 3 at 6:22 p.m., police arrested Michael J. Mancini, 35, of 115 MacArthur Blvd., South Kingstown, on one charge of domestic vandalism. Mancini responded to the request of the South Kingstown Police Department to turn himself in.
Bench Warrant
On Jan. 5 at 9:36 a.m., Matthew G. Taveras, 26, of 265 Oxford St., Providence, was taken into police custody on the strength of a bench warrant issued from the 6th District Court. Taveras was taken into custody after allegedly stealing a backpack from a guest at Welcome House. Although the guest at Welcome House had declined to press any charges, police discovered that Taveras had an active warrant against him for the forgery of checks.
Domestic Violence Criminal Violation of NCO
On Jan. 2 at 9:34 p.m., police arrested Justice Jeffrey Everett, 21, of 419 Friendship St., Providence, on one charge of domestic violence for criminal violence of a no-contact order. Everett was picked up from the Cranston Police Department. This is allegedly his second violation of the no-contact order.
Felony Larceny
On Jan. 1 at 11:36 a.m., police arrested Brett Matthew Shovlin, 35, of 147 Gooseberry Road, South Kingstown, on one felony charge of larceny from the person. The arrest was made at the Hampton Inn after Shovlin allegedly stole a purse. Upon making contact with Shovlin outside in the parking lot, police were unable to find the purse. Shovlin told police he’d thought he’s grabbed his friend’s purse, but put it down after he realized it wasn’t the right one. Due to his intoxicated state, he was unable to remember where he’s put it, however. The purse was eventually found inside the hotel.
Fugitive From Justice
On Dec. 31 at 2:10 p.m., police arrested Howard R. Courtemanche, 34, of 604 Stony Fort Road, South Kingstown, on one felony charge as a fugitive from justice. Police responded to his home to deliver a warrant from the Connecticut State Police for alleged family violence charges.
