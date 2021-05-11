SOUTH KINGSTOWN – In an effort to build stronger community relations, the South Kingstown Police Department will be hosting a series of events to hopefully build-up positive ties with residents.
On Saturday, South Kingstown Police Chief Joel Ewing-Chow and a handful of passionate officers were busy handing out juice boxes and providing sidewalk chalk at Old Mountain Field to the community’s youngest residents.
Operation Juice Box is just the kick-off event in a series of events already on the calendar for this summer.
“The biggest thing we need to do is go out and meet with the community at things like this, that are non-law enforcement types of duties,” Ewing-Chow said. “What I’m concerned about is every time someone sees a police officer, people tend to think, ‘What happened? What’s wrong? Something bad must be happening.’”
“We’re trying to get away from that,” he continued.
Unfortunately, police do have to respond to serious calls and rescues as part of their duty “to serve and protect,” according to Ewing-Chow, but he doesn’t want community members to always associate seeing a police officer with something bad happening.
“I really want to change the idea of every time you see a police officer, it’s not negative,” he said. “We’re human beings. We’re out here, trying to get communications going with citizens and really make police and community relations that much better.”
Ewing-Chow acknowledged the current, national political climate and perceptions of law enforcement, though the chief said he feels fortunate the department has such a positive relationship with the community.
“But like anything else in the world, we can always improve,” he said. “That’s why we’re hosting events like this.”
This coming weekend, the South Kingstown and University of Rhode Island Police Departments will be hosting a K-9 demonstration at Broad Rock Fields. The demonstration will be taking place at 11 a.m. on Sunday — Mother’s Day — which was unfortunately the only time Ewing-Chow was able to reserve field space. He hopes it won’t keep too many people away, and that this event can be fun for the whole family.
The department felt encouraged by how well this first, kick-off event went, and is looking forward to a similar series of events planned for this summer.
“We just want to get out and meet people on a positive level, not on a law-enforcement level,” the chief reiterated. “Just kinda, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ You’re not in trouble, we’re not giving you a ticket — we just want you to come say hello and ask us any questions.”
For South Kingstown’s youngest residents, events like these offer them a chance to see the inside of a police cruiser, and get up close and personal with police gear out on display.
While officers do have to keep details of investigations and other sensitive information under wraps, Ewing-Chow is excited to give community members a transparent look into the workings of their police department.
The idea for these community events didn’t come from him though — he gives all the credit to a group of officers who have made building community relations one of their strongest focuses.
“It gives us the chance to bridge the gap between the community and ourselves,” said Officer Jennifer Pacheco. “It’s been great. Because of them, we get to carry juice boxes inside our cruses, and basically just hand them out on shifts.”
“I think it humanizes us a little bit,” she added. “Kids get to talk to us and ask us questions.”
Usually the questions are along the lines of “can I sit in your cruiser” and “where do the bad guys go,” but Pacheco is excited to implement these changes to foster positive community interaction.
She’s part of a handful of officers in the department who’ve been working to build up positive community relations, along with Officers Frank Matarese, Anthony Zoglio, Bryan Monte and Michael Chappell, who conducted vehicle safety checks during the event on Saturday.
For future events, be sure to see updates from the South Kingstown Police Department’s Facebook page.
