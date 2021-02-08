SOUTH KINGSTOWN – After several months of serving as the town’s interim building official, South Kingstown native Jamie Gorman is officially here to stay.
Last week, Town Manager Robert Zarnetske announced that Gorman has been hired as the town’s business official and appointed as the town’s zoning enforcement officer.
Even before his first official day as head of the South Kingstown Building Inspection and Zoning Enforcement Department, however, Gorman spent four months living up to the responsibilities of the position.
“I’d say this week is the same as the past four months,” Gorman said during a phone interview last Friday afternoon. “Every day is a different challenge, and I look forward to it.”
The role helps ensure the public’s safety and the protection of property, according to Zarnetske, through researching, applying and administering technical standards and other federal, state and municipal law or regulatory requirements pertaining to building and land use. Thankfully, Gorman brings more than 15 years of experience in the construction industry, as well as three years in the department.
Before coming over to the public sector, Gorman worked in the field for a private construction company. The job took him all over the state, but most of their work was on custom home builds in Southern Rhode Island. Some of the building work, according to Gorman, was also in commercial construction, however, giving him the well-rounded background he has today.
“I think that’s really important for somebody in this position to know, really, the full picture of everything that homeowners as well as contractors, are challenged with on a daily basis,” Gorman explained. “We do our best to educate and work with everybody, problem solve and troubleshoot.”
Over time, after years of work in the field, Gorman said his interests shifted to building codes, life safety and working with the community.
In July 2017, Gorman joined the department as an assistant building inspector, and would rise to the position of building inspector before former Town Building Official and Zoning Enforcement Official Wayne Pimental took a position in Narragansett. During this time, Gorman also served under Pimental’s predecessor, Jeff O’Hara.
“They both acted as mentors and showed me how to help the community,” Gorman said, expressing a deep love for his hometown and fellow community members.
This past year has been a challenging one, according to Gorman, since building and construction in town seem to be booming in the midst of a pandemic. In 2020, the town has issued far more permits than in years past.
“Every week’s busy,” Gorman said, and his department is constantly working to “keep everything rolling.”
One thing that’s made his life a little bit easier during this time? The internet.
Thankfully, two years ago, Rhode Island moved much of the department’s day-to-day business online, according to Gorman, with the state e-permitting system.
“It’s really helped, because most permitting reviews and applications are all done online,” he said. “I think that was probably a silver lining in the transition.”
Despite this silver lining, taking over the department in the middle of a pandemic wasn’t something anyone could have expected or prepared for a year ago.
“It’s very interesting, it’s very challenging,” Gorman said, “but I’d say the guidance we’ve had from the town manager, as well as the governor’s office, I think we’ve been very diligent with the way our protocols are — trying to limit the exposure for staff and the public.”
There’s still a long road ahead, he added, and the department will continue to do everything they can to keep the community safe.
This has been Gorman’s goal since day one, according to Zarnetske, and over the past four month as interim building official, Gorman “has demonstrated his expertise in upholding the law and commitment to keeping the community safe.”
“Jamie knows the trades. He knows construction practices well and he knows South Kingstown,” Zarnetske said. “He’s the right person for this job and this community. I look forward to working with him to maintain the high standards builders and residents have come to expect.”
In addition to the zeal he brings to the position, Gorman is also an International Code Council Certified Building Official and a member of the Rhode Island Building Officials Association.
As always, Gorman said his focus will be trying to help the public to the best of his abilities.
“If anybody has any questions, feel free to call me,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.