SOUTH KINGSTOWN — A wide pool of town council and school committee candidates took part in an online forum this past weekend, put on by a local social justice group.
Self-described as an organizing group of students, parents, teachers and community members, Towards an Antiracist South Kingstown (TASK), the group is dedicated to enacting antiracist policies. Born out of the current social climate, the group has used its rising profile to engage elected officials, candidates and community members at large about racial inequalities.
The forum organizers, who provided another meaningful platform for members of the community to question candidates, stressed that racial inequality isn’t something new to South Kingstown, but a long, ongoing problem.
“Some of the issues that we try to highlight in TASK, currently, are the same issues we were dealing with two decades ago,” said community organizer Mwangi Gitahi. “That’s why I’m part of this group — because I feel an urgency and a calling to do what I can to address the policies and practices, and quite honestly, behavior that affects people of color in negative and sometimes, life-long ways.”
Gitahi and many other community members have come together to help provide perspective around these issues, and hope to find partners and advocates in their efforts to make South Kingstown a better place to live.
“Just like no two people are alike, no two candidates are alike,” Gitahi said. “We recognized these differences and welcome everyone to our meetings and public forums like this so they can contribute and share their visions of what racial justice and antiracism looks like in our schools and our towns.”
Town Council
*Candidates and their subsequent responses appear in the same randomized order that was used for introductions. During the two-hour forum, each question and closing comments were also given a randomized order. In the interest of simplicity, responses to each question have been grouped together.
Although not all candidates were able to take part in the discussion, those present were able to address a wide variety of topics from affordable housing, issues surrounding climate change, ways to hire more diverse candidates, and of course, ways the community can move toward antiracist practices and policies.
In her remarks that evening, Councilwoman Deb Kelso said there’s still lots more that she hopes to accomplish and work towards on behalf of her fellow community members.
“The issues that continue to be at the top of my list include housing goals that prioritize affordability and inclusivity, and are achievable,” Kelso said during her opening remarks. “Also, keeping property taxes in check, and keeping in mind that the policies that the town council enacts should always be equitable.”
When asked about policy recommendations to help address the housing crisis in South Kingstown, Kelso offered the idea of a “people’s trust.”
“We’ve put a whole bunch of money into the land trust and now 33 percent of South Kingstown is protected open space,” she said. “And that’s wonderful – but it’s time that we take the same effort and put it in a people’s trust.”
What that means, according to Kelso, is a loan program that allows “entry-level homeowners to get into the market.”
“Right now, the entry-level market is unaffordable,” she said. “I am a huge fan of putting some money into that program.”
The endorsed Democrat and other candidates pointed out that there are already a number of concerted efforts underway in the areas of zoning and planning to help create more affordable housing options.
When asked about her concerns around climate change, like all of her other fellow candidates, Kelso was quick to highlight the dangers of sea-level rise. She voiced favor for continuing to work towards climate change policies that will mitigate the effects — like the $6.5 million bond question that would include funding for the extension of the seawall along Matunuck Beach Road.
On the question of diversity in hiring, Kelso noted that she was encouraged to see the police department’s newest members aren’t just more white men, but in general, said applicant pools for two positions have been less diverse than hoped.
Outreach is critical, she said, but this extends beyond just paid positions. Boards and commissions, which help provide expert advice, opinions and guidance to the council, and in many ways can help shape the trajectory of the community, also need to be more diverse.
Newcomer Jessica Rose also highlighted goals around affordable housing, from identifying areas where redlining has taken place and increasing the housing stock in each village, to update infrastructure.
In addition to these goals, the endorsed Democrat also voiced the need for more civility in all our conversations, both face-to-face and online.
“I have the leadership skills necessary to move South Kingstown in the right direction,” Rose said during her introductory remarks. “I’m an active listener, I’m a flexible thinker and I’m not afraid to admit that I don’t have all the answers.”
As for possible solutions and policies towards addressing the lack of affordable housing availability in South Kingstown, Rose voiced support for some possible solutions that are already in the works — like allowing homeowners to have accessory dwellings or increasing the housing density in the villages. In regards to the question of possibly transferring a greater percentage of the real estate tax conveyance, which has been historically used to preserve open spaces, to the affordable housing trust fund, Rose said she would be in favor,
In response to questions surrounding climate change, specifically environmental racism, Rose stated that this was an issue she wasn’t familiar with until recently. Although she’s only been recently acquainted with the issue, she offered up possible ways and means to combat the issue, like building shade structures in affordable housing areas, ensuring that these spaces are lead-free and built on good soil, and that trees in the area are well maintained so residents aren’t placed at a heightened risk of losing power for days at a time in the event of a storm.
In order to work towards an antiracist South Kingstown, Rose stated that we all need to be introspective and address our own biases. She also stressed confronting racist behavior when we see it and veering away from equal because equal isn’t always equitable.
“We need to be more than welcoming,” she said. “We need to be inclusive.”
Rose stressed that it’s imperative to build a welcoming community for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC). If South Kingstown wants to have a more diversified workforce, Rose said the town needs to actively recruit members of the BIPOC community. And once they’re here, in addition to ensuring a welcoming and equitable environment, the town needs to ensure that there are no pay gaps.
Lone Republican candidate James Lathrop entered the race for town council with more than a decade of experience in municipal government under his belt. Coming from a financial background, Lathrop hopes his voice on the council can help further improve the community.
“I do think South Kingstown is a good community and I think it has a lot of positives, but I think it can be better,” he said. “I think it needs a different point of view to move it forward, and that’s why I’m running.”
Like Rose, Lathrop also came out in support of transferring part of the conveyance tax towards affordable housing. He suggested that these funds should go towards a loan program and that homeownership goes a long way in deepening people’s sense of community.
As South Kingstown continues to become more and more unaffordable, Lathrop also proposes improvements to education programming to help create more career opportunities for youth, allowing them to return to South Kingstown.
“We are never going to lower the cost of living in South Kingstown,” he said. “That’s an unrealistic goal. But, we can provide housing. I do believe in that, and we should be working towards our 10 percent state requirements, but I also strongly support an opportunity for homeownership and not just affordable apartments.”
In addition to issues of sea-level rise, Lathrop noted more extreme weather occurrences and this summer’s past drought. Though he’d never heard the term environmental racism before, Lathrop noted that he’s able to admit when he doesn’t have all the answers and needs to educate himself further.
On the question of what it means to be anti-racist, Lathrop stressed that being a good person and anti-racist aren’t the same thing. In order to work towards building an anti-racist community, Lathrop said we need to ensure everyone has the same opportunities for success.
Surrounding the discussion of hiring diversity, Lathrop steered the conversation towards his support for a $15 minimum wage. He believes that the town should commit to this minimum for its own employees, and said anyone the town does business with should also commit to this.
As the town aims to create more diversity within its workforce, Lathrop stated that it’s not enough to just hire members of the BIPOC community. Paying new employees a wage that allows them to live within the community, he said, and not just work here, is hugely important.
“Not all council members can be all things to all people,” he concluded. “I think we need to have a diverse council. I think we each need to bring our own special set of skills.”
His skills lay in finances, but Lathrop stressed that fiscal responsibility doesn’t necessarily mean cutting spending – it means spending money wisely.
Community member Deb Bergner said she’s running for town council to “help guide our community during what we all know is an important time.”
Many families in South Kingstown are struggling due to the pandemic, and the need for affordable housing is critical, according to Bergner. Steps towards that direction include adopting the new comprehensive plan and zoning changes that will allow for new opportunities. Bergner also noted that the town’s affordable housing study is two years in the making and should be nearing completion.
The Democratic candidate heavily stressed the need to increase housing that’s affordable for everyone.
In discussions around creating an anti-racist community, Bergner stressed that work for social justice is never-ending. It’s a lifelong journey, she said, and her work at the University of Rhode Island not only allows her to be deeply rooted in this passion but ensures she’s always learning.
“We need to review all the policies and procedures that perpetuate racism – whether directly or indirectly,” Bergner said, with regard to ways the council can build a more equitable community. “Whether that’s in zoning, whether that’s in healthcare, whether that’s in education, whether it’s in the criminal justice system.”
“It’s a deep dive into all of those things, and it’s ongoing,” she said.
She wholeheartedly agreed to Kelso’s point of working to ensure more diversity on boards and commissions and stressed the need to actively recruit members of the BIPOC community in the hiring process.
In response to questions about climate change, Bergner points out that the effects can easily already be seen within the community — especially within Matunuck. The need to construct and maintain an additional 350 feet of seawall along Matunuck Beach Road, included as part of the $6.5 million bond question before voters, is vitally important.
In the case of extreme weather, which has only become more common and frequent thanks to climate changes, an entire access road — the only way in and out for about 600 homes — could become completely impassible without enough mitigating precautions.
On the issues of climate change, Bergner said “we need to listen to the experts,” both at the town and state levels.
Town Council President Abel Collins, who has already served for the past six years, hopes to further extend his stay and his work on the council.
Some of the efforts he hopes to be a part of include creating more affordable housing opportunities, as well as building a welcoming, antiracist community.
In his view, an antiracist South Kingstown is one that TASK has already helped to outline — “centering marginalized voices, stepping back, fessing up when we’re wrong, examining ourselves.”
These same points, meant to be the rules and guidelines for candidates participating in the forum, were shared by TASK community organizer Becci Davis.
At council level, moving towards an anti-racist South Kingstown, according to Collins, means actively working to change old policy. With regards to supporting a more diverse workforce, Collins also agreed with Kelso’s suggestion of building diversity on boards and commissions, too.
“The town, of course, is an equal opportunity employer, but we need to be more actively recruiting people of color if we want to diversify our workforce,” he added. “And we certainly want to be paying everyone a livable wage – enough so they can afford to live in town and be investing in the town. I think that’s our goal.”
He also noted the number of affordable housing initiatives currently on deck, like increased density and mixed-use zoning changes.
On the issue of environmental racism, Collins believes this issue is more visible in Peace Dale. In order to combat this issue throughout the entire community, however, Collins suggests investing in forest management and maintaining water resources.
Though there are many issues that still need to be dealt with and addressed, Collins said he still feels optimistic and has hope for the future.
“These do seem to be dark times,” Collins said. “We have a public health crisis, an environmental crisis, a drought here, fires on the west coast, hurricanes in the gulf. We have a crisis around racial equality that we’ve seen the Black Lives Matter movement trying to address. And we see the potential for political violence and malfeasance in the running of this election.”
“It’s really an important year for all of us to be politically engaged,” he added. “Things often seem darkest before they get light.”
Independent candidate and longtime community member Dorald Beasley said he’s running for town council because “we’re running in the wrong direction in this town.”
As someone who’s been actively invested in the school building committee project, and has often raised his concerns at school committee members about staffing numbers and per-pupil spending, Beasley said he hasn’t always felt that he’s been provided with the truth.
He expressed a great deal of concern for the schools, which are no longer among the best performing districts in the state, like East Greenwich and Barrington.
In discussion of building a welcoming, anti-racist community, Beasley said that he’d been disheartened to hear the stories of BIPOC students who were forced to deal with insensitivity within the schools. This work is important everywhere, but especially in South Kingstown.
“South Kingstown has both the largest population of indigenous peoples in any town in Rhode Island, and the largest group of indigenous students of any school district in the state,” he said.
He defined an anti-racist as someone who’s welcoming, treats others as they would want to be treated and always reaches out to those in need. In discussions of creating more diversity within the workforce, Beasley said the town should be making sure everyone has the opportunity to work here.
When asked if he was in favor of transferring a greater percentage of the real estate tax conveyance to the affordable housing trust fund, Beasley expressed full support. Affordable housing, he said, is “a real problem in this town.”
That program, he said, is part of the reason the town is so unaffordable today.
“Protective space is good, but it comes to the issues it is now – it makes [everything else] so much more expensive,” Beasley said.
On the issue of climate change, Beasley pointed out that it could mean financial disaster for the town, too. As sea levels continue to rise, coastline homes will literally be falling off the tax rolls. This loss of tax revenue for the town could mean a heavier burden gets placed on everyone else.
School Committee
*Candidates and their subsequent responses appear in the same randomized order that was used for introductions. During the two-hour forum, each question and closing comments were also given a randomized order. In the interest of simplicity, responses to each question have been grouped together.
School committee candidates also discussed ways and means towards building a more equitable and welcoming community, how to be anti-racist, how to support teachers and discussed possibly replacing the high school mascot.
Independent candidate Karen Humes, a physical education and health teacher in Cranston Public School District, believes her experience and background will go a long way in addressing racial inequalities and adopting an anti-racist curriculum.
“I fully believe that people who work in education should be more involved in how it’s developed and run,” Humes said. “I see every day how important it is to bring racial inequity in our schools to the forefront.”
Reaching out and engaging BIPOC students, staff and families is critical to this work, according to Humes, and it’s something the district needs to improve upon. In areas where they’re not involved, Humes stressed that we need to know why. If there are roadblocks that prevent this, she said we need to be doing everything we can to ensure equal access.
The work of building an anti-racist school district is nowhere near done, Humes said, and needs to continue. In her own definition of the word, Humes said being an anti-racist means looking at our own words and actions, making conscious and intentional efforts to ensure opportunity for all, and then teaching this to students, too.
“We need to support our teachers through professional development,” she said. “And once the curriculum is audited, we need to actively write the curriculum with BIPOC leaders and educators.”
Humes also noted that teachers need to be provided adequate resources to teach new curriculum and that the district is working to ensure all students are actively engaged in all areas of the curriculum — from advanced placement courses to unified arts.
Like every other school committee candidate at the forum, Humes said she supported changing the high school mascot but believes there needs to be a broader discussion around this topic where all voices are heard and adequately represented.
Incumbent and Independent school committee candidate Jacy Northup said there’s still a lot more work to be done, and she hopes to continue serving the community.
“I welcome open dialogue and hearing the stories of the people in the BIPOC community has been very enlightening,” Northup said. “However, I do recognize that it’s not up to the BIPOC community to relive their trauma in order to bring our community to a better place.”
“I hope to continue working towards making South Kingstown Schools a place where everyone knows they belong,” she added.
In order to continue moving the entire school district in the right direction, that means “every day we’re actively ensuring that we fight racism by providing equitable opportunities for every student, and dismantling the institutional racism that exists,” Northup said.
The school committee has already begun to address these issues, largely thanks to the work and efforts of TASK, but sustained efforts need to continue with professional development and a curriculum overhaul that involves the entire community.
On the question of whether or not to change the high school mascot, Northup said she was in full favor. As someone who didn’t graduate from South Kingstown High School, Northup said she doesn’t feel any attachment to the Rebel mascot.
She supports changing it to something that “fits the South Kingstown we are today.”
Former Superintendent and Independent candidate Bob Hicks also came out in favor of finding a new school mascot, though he’s long been on record in support of this change.
“If you’re old enough and you’ve been around long enough, you may remember that 18 years ago, I asked this question and brought this discussion forward – and had my head handed to me,” he said.
In the years since, Hicks said he’s been encouraged to hear former students and community members who’d been against the change at the time who’ve since realized times are changing.
“They’ve grown, they’ve come to a fuller understanding, and I think there’s a broad community readiness to do that,” he said. “I’m there, I’ve been there, and I’m ready to be part of that conversation.”
His run for local government was inspired by the time he spent serving as interim superintendent last summer. A long time advocate for education, Hicks said he realized he wasn’t done giving back to his own community yet.
“I’ve been deeply involved in both efforts to bring people together and find solutions that heal, and to deal with issues of racial inequity, institutional racism and achievement inequities,” Hicks said.
In his eyes, “being anti-racist is the difference between well-meaning people who do nothing and well-meaning people who do something.”
“What it means to be anti-racist is you help support concerning and eliminating racism as it exists,” he said.“You make sure that you confront racism where it exists.”
Unlike her fellow school committee candidates who’ve all pledged to work towards fighting systemic racism and inequities within the schools, Paula Whitford has actually lived these experiences first hand. Now moving through the South Kingstown Schools for a third time — first as a student, later as a parent and now as a grandparent, Whitford hopes to take on much bigger roles this time around.
“I want to be the one to help fix these issues going forward,” she said.
She was one of the first members of TASK, which formed earlier this summer following the death of George Floyd. Organizers had met at a Black Lives Matter protest in South Kingstown and decided their advocacy efforts couldn’t end there. The work, according to Whitford, is never-ending.
“I need every one of us, including myself, to remember that when we get to the table and we’re there for four years, we haven’t done the work,” Whitford said. “We’re beginning to do the work. We’re working on the work.”
“This work is going to take a lifetime,” she continued. “And even when that’s said, we still may not fix the issues that we face today. This is not just politics. This is real-life experience.”
For South Kingstown Schools to move forward, Whitford said we need to be working for equitable opportunities for all people in the district. This doesn’t just include students, but teachers, faculty and staff, too.
While the district works towards becoming anti-racist, Whitford said it’s important that we listen to teachers, collaborate with the BIPOC Advisory Board and talk to students about how to make these improvements.
In regards to the question of whether or not to adopt a new high school mascot, Whitford said she was in total agreement with fellow school committee candidate Melissa Boyd that this needs to be a decision made by all stakeholders and that the community needs to get there together.
Balancing individual sense of community and a larger sense of community are vitally important in this situation, according to Boyd, who’s having very similar discussions with her students at URI. She views this as a huge opportunity for shared learning for the entire community.
“I think it’s a vitally important conversation,” Boyd said. “I would like to see the mascot changed and addressed, and I’d like to see it be a shared community session for input.”
The work of becoming an anti-racist school district needs to happen both through individual work and policy work, she said.
The unendorsed Democratic candidate throws her hat in the ring for the school committee with the hopes of offering a new voice in the community.
“We have many issues ahead and real concerns,” Boyd said. “Many that have been left largely unresolved by our current leaders, and I know we need to act now to reinstate community engagement and trust.”
Some of the issues that need to be addressed include inequities in teacher retention and workload, per-student spending and appropriate use of resources — especially for those who need it most, according to Boyd.
In terms of further addressing racial injustice issues, endorsed Democratic candidate Christie Fish said the hardships we’ve already experienced this year, especially among the BIPOC population, has “forced us to talk about uncomfortable things, and face them, and do something about them.”
She echoed the comments from her fellow school committee candidates, thanking TASK for the work they are doing to combat racial injustices. Going forward, Fish touted the importance of providing teachers with the education and training they need to address these issues.
She acknowledged this will be a heavy lift.
On the issue of removing the school mascot, Fish said she thinks “it absolutely needs to change, and it needs to change as soon as possible.”
While the South Kingstown Rebel might not have an impact on white people, it does have an impact on the BIPOC population for what it represents, according to Fish.
“Our mascot and our name is a symbol of who we are,” Fish said. “And if we’re actively practicing anti-racism, and we have a mascot and a name that’s a symbol of marginalizing people, we have to get rid of it.”
“It’s not a question,” she added. “We can’t do this work half-way.
Incumbent and Independent school committee candidate Michelle Brousseau was also of the same mind on this issue.
“In my opinion, if members of the BIPOC community are telling us that this mascot is offensive to them, then it doesn’t matter what my opinion is,” Brousseau said. “I’m not a member of the BIPOC community. I need to listen.”
“One of the things we need to do across the community, and across the country, is when members of the BIPOC community tell us that things are hurtful – whether we see it or not – we need to listen to them and take their words to heart,” she added.
On a personal level and within the classroom, Brousseau also stressed the importance of recognizing implicit bias and racism within the community.
“In my opinion, it’s vitally important for community members, including our school department employees and the school committee to see places where their actions or words might betray an implicit bias, and ways in which they could correct their behavior,” she said.
Earlier this summer, Brousseau voted alongside her fellow community members in favor of recommendations made by TASK, including required coursework around racial history and civics.
In regards to addressing the achievement gap, Brousseau also suggested creating supports to be put in place for all students to be successful in advanced placement courses.
School committee candidate Paula Bradley had hoped to attend but was unable, due to a family obligation, according to TASK organizer Fil Eden. Similarly, Councilman Rory McEntee was unable to attend the forum because of exams the following day.
Independent candidates Greg Sweet, David Laudati and Alex Petrucci were all invited to take part in the forum, according to Eden, but did not respond to the invitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.