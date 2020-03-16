Notice

The South Kingstown Town Council preliminary budget adoption meeting that was scheduled for Monday, March 16, and the zoning board of review meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday March 18.  The Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Preliminary Budget Adoption by the town council will be scheduled for the next town council meeting currently planned for Monday March 23rd, 2020. The agenda items planned for Wednesday’s zoning board of review meeting will be moved to the meeting currently planned for Wednesday, April 22.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.