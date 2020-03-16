The South Kingstown Town Council preliminary budget adoption meeting that was scheduled for Monday, March 16, and the zoning board of review meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday March 18. The Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Preliminary Budget Adoption by the town council will be scheduled for the next town council meeting currently planned for Monday March 23rd, 2020. The agenda items planned for Wednesday’s zoning board of review meeting will be moved to the meeting currently planned for Wednesday, April 22.
South Kingstown cancel preliminary budget adoption meeting
Tags
Allie Lewis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- South County Hospital patient tests positive for COVID-19
- Coffee N’ Bagel Connection goes back to its roots
- Third District Court Logs
- State asking to raise hunting and fishing license fees
- NK police logs
- Narragansett Police Logs
- Skippers fade down the stretch in D-I title game
- WWPD gives out Purple Heart, awards during banquet
- Clinicians help local police deal with mental health cases
- Town gives update on COVID-19 prep
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
ricentral.com daily headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.