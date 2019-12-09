Junior Keda Song is having another solid season with the University of Chicago men’s swim team, but the junior really came up with a big effort to help the Maroon finish first out of nine teams in the Phoenix Fall Classic on Nov. 23-24 in Chicago.
Song, from East Greenwich and a Classical High graduate, set a pool record when he finished first in the 200 IM in 1:49.64. That’s a Division III qualifying time. He also swam a leg on the 800 free relay that broke the pool record with a time of 6:39.92 competing in an exhibition. On top of that, he finished second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:40.97 and second with the 200 free relay which covered the distance in 1:22.15 and with the 400 medley relay, also finishing second with a time of 3:20.46.
“Keda has been a revelation for this team,” coach Jason Weber said. “He has amazing versatility and can win practically every event he competes in. This has been his best start to a season and he has already achieved some of his best times and posted some of the top times in Division III.”
The coaching staff feels they know what events Song is going to focus on prior to the start of the season, but then he goes out and posts a fantastic time in a different event.
“We have to reconsider what our plan will be for him the rest of the season,” Weber said. “He has always pushed his teammates to be better during practices and the entire team gets pumped up when they watch him compete.”
Max Miranda (East Greenwich)
The sophomore posted a pair of NCAA Division I B provisional times as he helped the Notre Dame men’s swim team finish second in the Ohio State Invitational Nov. 21-23. The Suffolk Academy graduate finished fourth out of 69 swimmers in the 400 IM with a time of 3:51.14 and was fourth out of 29 in the 200 butterfly in 1:46.43. Miranda also gave the Fighting Irish points in the 500 freestyle when he finished sixth out of 37 with a time of 4:23.90 and was seventh out of 38 in the 400 freestyle with a time of 3:59.21.
Kody Greenhalgh (West Warwick)
The 6-foot-1 senior guard put on a show for the Bates men’s basketball when he returned to the area to lead the 3-1 Bobcats to an 82-74 victory over Johnson & Wales last Monday in Providence. The St. Mary’s Bay View graduate had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds along with a team-high four assists. He was 5-for-9 from 3-point range. Greenhalgh, who is averaging 13.0 points a game, had 16 points in a 71-68 triumph over Southern Maine on Nov. 26.
Isabella Miko-Rydzaj (Narragansett)
The junior is off to another solid start with the Holy Cross women’s swim team. The Prout School graduate finished first in the 200 butterfly at the Worcester City Championships on Nov. 27-28 with a time of 2:11.67. She bettered that time when she finished first in a 166-134 victory over Fairfield, covering the distance in 2:10.28. Miko-Rydzaj set a pair of school records as a freshman and finished in the top three in 23 races with four victories last season.
Alison Guilmette (Coventry)
The Bryant senior was named to the United Soccer Coaches Association All-North Region third team on Tuesday. The St. Mary’s Bay View graduate started all 17 games for the Bulldogs, who finished 9-4-4 after losing 2-0 to Fairleigh Dickinson in the Northeast Conference semifinals. She had the only goal in a 1-0 victory over LIU in the quarterfinals. Guilmette finished with two goals and four assists for eight points, but more importantly, she helped the defense limit foes two just 14 goals with six shutouts.
Tommy Wrzesien (Hope Valley)
The sophomore is competing at 197 pounds for the 11th ranked Johnson & Wales wrestling team, the Wildcats 4-1 in dual meets after competing in the Journeyman Classic on Nov. 9 in Troy, N.Y. The Chariho Regional graduate was 2-1 in his matches. He finished fifth with a 4-3 record at the season-opening Ithaca Invitational on Nov. 1-2 in Ithaca, N.Y. On Nov. 16, he picked up a pair of pins before losing in the title match at the Roger Williams Invitational.
Kyle Murphy (West Warwick)
The Lesley men’s basketball team is off to a 0-7 start but the 6-foot-3 junior forward is one of the top players on the team. The West Warwick High graduate is averaging 7.7 points and 4.1 rebounds with 10 assists. He’s connected on 12 of 23 3-point attempts (52 percent). Twice Murphy has scored 12 points in a game and he had 11 points, aided by 3-of-4 from outside the arc, with seven rebounds in a 96-57 loss to St. Joseph’s (Conn) last Saturday.
Hillevi Esquilin (North Kingstown)
The freshman qualified for the New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Association championship in four events for the Rhode Island College women’s swim team at the Louise Goodrum Invitational on Nov. 2 in Dartmouth, Mass. The North Kingstown High graduate finished third in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:00.69, fourth in the 200 freestyle in 2:12.38, eighth in the 100 IM in 1:10.67 and 12th in the 50 butterfly in 31.72. The NEISDA title meet is Feb. 13-15 in Providence.
