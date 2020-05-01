RHODE ISLAND – If the state is able to safely begin phase one of reopening next week, Gov. Gina Raimondo said some state parks will also be reopening with reduced capacity and social distancing measures.
Rhode Islanders will be able to drive in to some of their favorite parks, but parking will be limited, according to Raimondo. In order to further ensure that social distancing guidelines are being followed while residents enjoy the great outdoors, increased enforcement will be present.
"You can take a walk, you can go for a run, you can go with your immediate family and friends as a small group," Raimondo said, "but you're not going to be able to do things like have a cookout, or a huge football game."
The governor stressed that Rhode Islanders be mindful of social distancing, but also limit their time in the parks so others can enjoy nature too.
Lincoln Woods, Haines Memorial, Snake Den, Beavertail and Fort Adams are just some of the state parts set to reopen as part of phase one, according to Raimondo. A full list of the parks set to reopen next Saturday will be available on the Department of Environmental Management's website later today.
State beaches, however, will continue to remain closed until the second phase of reopening. This date, according to Raimondo, will coincide with Memorial Day weekend.
Although the current stay-at-home order is set to expire one week from today, on May 8, Raimondo stressed that this is not a forgone conclusion.
Though she is aware that other states, including Massachusetts and Connecticut, have extended their stay at home orders, Raimondo and Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott are confident from looking at the state's case numbers, testing capabilities and emergency response preparedness, that Rhode Island can safely reopen.
"If we continue to stay on the path that we're on, which is to say a plateauing or even a decline, then it's my intention to let that stay-at-home order expire," Raimondo said.
If Rhode Islanders do not follow the stay-at-home order next week, however, she said it's almost certain that she would have to extend it.
On Friday, the Rhode Island Department of Health reported another 341 COVID-19 positive cases, bring the statewide total to 8,962 cases. The previous day, 2,931 individuals were tested.
Unfortunately, the governor and health director also announced 13 new fatalities. To date, Rhode Island has experience 279 COVID-19-related deaths.
Bases upon the testing being preformed among vulnerable communities and nursing homes, Raimondo said it's clear that Rhode Island isn't out of the woods yet. The leveling off of the curve is encouraging, though.
"We seem to have hit a plateau, and that's definitely good news," she said. "We're still not in a decline, which is where I wish we were, but I'll take the plateau."
