The South Kingstown Town Council will hold a public hearing tonight to continue discussions of a possibly expanding parking at the hospital.
South County Health has proposed a land swap, trading the adjacent Town Farm Park for a 35-acre parcel of land along Glen Rock Road. The potential land swap dominated much of the council's Dec. 9 meeting, with community members speaking on both sides of the issue.
The council will convene at 7:30 p.m.
