SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The School Committee will be holding its work session at Curtis Corner Middle School tonight, beginning at 6 p.m.
Committee members will discuss the school budget, enrollment, staffing, professional development, school calendars and various other topics.
Following an hour-long budget workshop, the committee will be called to order at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.