The South Kingstown School Committee will be appointing a new superintendent this coming Monday.
Originally a choice between three finalists, the committee will now pick between two applicants after the West Warwick Superintendent of Schools, Karen Tarasevich, withdrew her name from consideration earlier this week. The choices before the committee now are current Assistant Superintendent Linda Savastano and Center for Leadership and Education Equity Leadership Development Coach Mark Prince.
Both applicants not only partook in a public interview, but also met one-on-one with the advisory search committee, members of the school committee and current interim Superintendent Bob Hicks. Members of the committee will be drawing on feedback revived from the search committee and the public to help make their decision.
The new superintendent appointment will happen at Monday night's special meeting at 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.