First budget look includes 2.15 percent increase to property tax transfer
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Superintendent Linda Savastano provided school committee members with a first blush of the district’s proposed budget on Tuesday night, which will be requesting a 2.15 percent increase to the property tax transfer.
In the coming fiscal year, South Kingstown anticipates another sharp decline in state aid — rounding out a decade of disappointing blows to the district’s budget. For years, South Kingstown has been one of the biggest losers in the state when it comes to the education funding formula.
“The good news is that it’s year 10 of a 10-year reduction,” Savastano said.
Originally, the district had expected state aid to drop by $579,894, according to Savastano. After the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) received South Kingstown’s October enrollment numbers, however, the district was advised to raise that figure to $700,000.
In this current fiscal year, state aid only amounted to 9.98 percent of the district’s budget.
Diving into the proposed budget that evening, Savastano first presented the committee with what she calls a “high, high-level overview,” which lays out overall revenue and expenses, as well as district-wide objectives.
The primary need to be addressed by the upcoming budget, according to Savastano, is to increase all student achievement by increasing literacy and mathematics levels while enriching the social-emotional wellbeing and support system.
Although there are many areas that deserve the district’s attention and resources, student achievement was identified as an area of concern in the district’s more recent report card and star ratings from the state.
“At a certain point you can only have so many priorities,” Savastano said. “It’s not that we don’t honor or want a well-rounded child here, but we knew, at the end of the day, that we have to have goals. And our goals were around literacy, math and social-emotional supports.”
The district is also working toward closing achievement gaps among students. Already, school administrators are working with building principals to find ways and means to help increase attendance, graduation rates, and to reduce suspension rates — especially for those students in high-risk subgroups.
In South Kingstown, with the exception of Peace Dale Elementary School which received four stars, each school received a three-star rating. Student achievement gaps, especially for students with disabilities, factored heavily into these ranks, as well as growth and graduation rates.
For the coming fiscal year, administrators are currently proposing a budget of $64,443,863 to achieve these goals.
The increase over last year’s budget not only factors in reductions in state aid, but expected increases to health and dental insurance, worker’s compensation, utilities and tuition payments, and supplies.
The proposed budget as presented also featured a greater breakdown of revenue sources, such as grants or tuition payments, and also provided more of a breakdown of expenses, such as food services expenses or athletics.
This budget, Savastano said, will include funding for the SMILES program, half of the funding for the SK CARES program and professional development for members of the school committee, which is legally required.
In the coming year, the budget will also call for the reduction of 1.4 certified staff, which Savastano believes can be achieved through retirements, and the reduction of two teaching assistants, based upon need. This, she said, will be done through the reallocation of current staff and the reduction of unfilled positions.
School Committee Chair Stephanie Canter asked Savastano to clarify that school building principals were approached in the building of this budget — rather than just carrying numbers over from the previous year.
Although there are some known variables within a budget, Savastano said, the school administration has been working to address current needs and will continue to meet with principals.
In other business that night, the school committee also received a presentation from RGB Architects, looking at what a high school at the Curtis Corner location might look like.
The only difference between the presentation school committee members received as opposed to the school building committee, was that the project came with an estimated cost. Relocating the high school is expected to cost $62 million.
When factoring in the estimated costs of an addition at Broad Rock Middle School and updates at the elementary schools, the total cost to the district is estimated at $85 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.