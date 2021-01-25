SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Plans that could potentially relocate the high school have officially been authorized to go before the Rhode Island Department of Education for approval.
Late Monday evening, following more than an hour and a half of public comment, the town council voted 4-1 in favor of submitting a Stage II Necessity of School Construction application.
Councilwoman Deb Bergner was the lone, dissenting vote.
"It's the wrong plan, at the wrong time, for the wrong price," Bergner said. "I can't get my head around reconciling any of those."
The $85 million plan, which has been several years in the making and has undergone multiple iterations, will not give the community everything they're desiring in a high school. Bergner, along with other community members, have commented that the plans do not feel complete and will cost far more than the sticker price being advertised.
Among those who voiced concern for the project that evening was community member Greg Sweet, who feared what kind of burden would be placed on the taxpayers for potential overruns. Other community members echoed similar sentiments, since current plans call for renovations at Curtis Corner, as opposed to starting with a clear slate with a new structure build.
The application, which received split vote support from the school committee and the school building committee, calls for an addition and renovations at Curtis Corner – which would then serve as the district's new high school. The plans also call for an addition at Broad Rock Middle School and minor updates at all four elementary schools.
For those who are not sold on this plan and have expressed reservations, the abandonment and repurposing of the Columbia Street high school has been one of the top concerns. Some of the other concerns have included the cost to taxpayers, unclear numbers around operational cost savings and the potentially negative effects on local businesses.
While council members who voted in favor of this measure acknowledge some of the issues associated with the project, they ultimately decided to place the question before the voters.
Assuming the application received RIDE approval, the bond question will be going before the community in May.
"Something of this magnitude should go to the voters," Councilman Rory McEntee said.
Had the project not been sent to RIDE, or if the community ultimately decides against the current plan, the school building committee will have to go back to the drawing board, and likely, back to plans for renovations at Columbia Street. The district will also be losing out on significant state reimbursement rates.
While multiple community members spoke against moving forward just for the sake of reimbursement rates, the town could lose out on as much as an additional 15 percent. According to McEntee, this would amount to about $14 million – likely forcing the district to scale back the scope of the project for the same net cost.
"This is a continuous issue," he continued. "Unfortunately, the town is very split on it – and that's very reasonable. We know there needs to be improvements to the schools and we know this is going to potentially have a negative financial impact to the town."
Town Council President Abel Collins was also in support of placing this issue before the voters.
"For me, I'm not going to stand in the way, at this point, because I think there's a few problems with this particular proposal," Collins said. "I'm not going to let the perfect be the enemy of the good, so to speak."
