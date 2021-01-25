SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Plans for the school facilities project have been years in the making, though not everyone is convinced the town is moving in the right direction.
The school building committee, as well as the school committee, have voted in favor of pushing forward with the Feb. 15 submission deadline to the Rhode Island Department of Education, though some notable nay votes have shaken the confidence of others.
In a joint meeting between the town council and school committee on Wednesday night, once additional information had come to light, members questioned if anyone who initially voted against submission was still comfortable with the vote they gave.
“I have better information today than I had last Monday,” Town Manager Robert Zarnetske told School Committee Vice Chair Christie Fish in response to her corner over his previous vote.
Last week, Zarnetske was among three other town employees on the school building committee who voted against submission. His greatest concern at the time was the anticipated operational cost savings, or lack thereof, since there wasn’t great confidence in the projections.
As of Wednesday, after seeing new breakdowns of operational costs that anticipate annual savings of more than $1 million, he expressed more comfort and confidence in this project moving forward.
“We are moving toward better information tomorrow and next week than we have today,” he continued. “If we’re continuing on that path, I’m confident that the $1.2 million savings is real. Last week, I was not at all confident that that was a real number.”
School committee members Paula Whitford and Kate Macinanti, who also sits on the school building committee, abstained from the submission vote last week. At the time, both school committee members had been shaken by the split vote from the school building committee, even calling it “glaring.”
The two abstaining votes, along with two nay votes, meant the decision to submit was only narrowly passed.
Whitford, however, made it clear at the opening of the joint meeting that she is fully in support of submission. Last week, following the split vote from the school building committee, Whitford said she didn’t feel she had all the information she needed to make an informed vote.
“Knowing it was an important vote, I abstained,” she said. “Since that time, I have reached out to the officials who could supply me with better information that I was lacking, and feel 100 percent confidence in the building project.”
The current project detailed in the Stage II application includes relocating the high school to Curtis Corner, and entails a large addition and renovations to the existing structure. It also includes an addition at Broad Rock Middle School, which would house grades 6 through 8, as well as improvements at all four elementary schools. According to Tracey Donnelly of RGB Architects, this current iteration of the school facilities project is eligible for up to 50 percent reimbursement from the state. If submission is delayed yet again, those same reimbursement percentages won’t be there.
Councilwoman Deb Bergner, who sits on the only governing body that has yet to cast their vote over whether or not to submit, pointed out that there’s a lot more at stake here than the money that could be left on the table. Bergner, along with others, have noted that pushing forward with reimbursements for the sake of reimbursement, isn’t necessarily in the best interest of the entire community if this isn’t the best possible plan for the community.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and people’s economics have not reached equilibrium,” Bergner said. “That may be two years or more aways. What the new normal looks like for jobs, what the new normal looks like for education — we don’t know that.”
“It feels like half a project,” she continued, commenting on all the things that aren’t encompassed in the final price tag. “We’re doing half, for really the maxim ask of our community, and I’m trying to figure out if it’s a good bang for the buck for the community.”
Bergner said she believes the total cost of this project, for everything the community hopes they’ll be getting, is way over $95 million.
Zarnetske commented that the tax levy in South Kingstown is better than some neighboring communities while discussing the possible tax increase to residents, but make sure to note that that doesn’t mean “a sudden shock” increase won’t have an effect on the community.
Residents with homes assessed at $400,000 are anticipated to pay an additional $209 each year to fund the school facilities project, but the question before them comes down to “Is that increase buying something the community thinks is worth that price?”
“It’s not a question of whether or not the tax increase will be devastating to the finances of the community,” Zarnetske said. “It will not. And it’s not a question of whether a $209 increase will tip some magic scale where everyone leaves South Kingstown. It’s probably not going to do that either.”
“It’s a question about whether or not the project is one people think is worth the money they’re being asked to put in,” he added.
Macinanti encouraged her fellow elected officials not to think of the $209, which the average homeowner will be spending for this project, in a silo.
“My taxes have gone up significantly,” Macinanti said, speaking as a community member. “I’ve lived in this particular house that I’m in right now for 12 years, and when I bought my house, until now, my taxes have increased by $1,000.”
“Two-hundred and nine dollars, while siloed, does not sound like a lot to some people, it is when you put it on top of any existing increases we’ve already experienced,” she added. “I just want to make sure we say that out loud so we’re not poo-pooing $209 — it’s $209 plus whatever else we ask.”
In response to those comments, School Committee Chair Emily Cummiskey stressed that the tax increase associated with this project isn’t being minimized.
“There’s certainly a burden that’s going to be associated with every single dollar, but that being said, where we are, we have a decision to make,” Cummiskey said, also noting that the project before them is in the best possible interest of the students.
“Our buildings haven’t been maintained, and they have to be modernized,” she later added.
Along a similar vein of thought, Fish commented that the decision before them shouldn’t be made based upon public opinion, but what’s in the best interest of the students.
Town Council President Abel Collins echoed concerns about not having a concrete number in terms of savings, but from the evidence before them regarding transportation, maintenance and other expenses, he stated it was clear to him that there will be savings.
And while there have been concerns about whether or not the town would be able to sell the Columbia Street high school, and what kind of sales price it could fetch, Collins stated that new development would certainly bring revenue to the town.
After four hours of discussion among elected officials, community members were finally given the chance to share their comments on the project. There were plenty of concerns and complaints expressed with regard to the project, but notably, one concerned comment came from community member Melissa Towle.
Towle — the newly elected school building committee chair and the only community member to sit on that committee — requested that the council vote in favor of the decision so voters could finally make their voices heard through a bond vote.
“Please don’t take from them the opportunity to decide how their money should be spent, how their buildings should be maintained and how their students should be educated,” Towle said. “If the collective voice affirms this project, we can move forward together. And if the collective voice decides against this project, we can confidently and considerately determine the next steps.”
