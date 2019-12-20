SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Sustainability Committee members took a deep dive into their discussion of composting on Monday night, which featured a special guest speaker.
SCS Engineers Vice President Greg McCarron, who’s spent more than three decades in waste management, has helped lead, design and manage numerous composting projects. It’s something he’s embraced throughout his career and at home in his own backyard and shared with members of his community.
He believes composting is something everyone should be doing.
“Not to put down recycling of bottles, cans and paper, and that sort of thing, but, as individuals and as a town, I would submit that if we’re going to put priority on any one item, it would be the organic items,” McCarron said.
“They should get just as much attention, if not more,” he added. “The reason being, these materials can be fully recycled, locally.”
By recycling plastics, cans and paper, McCarron argues that what we’re really doing is sorting, then placing items on the curb to be taken away. Food scraps, he said, can be processed and used right in your backyard if you have the space.
“It’s true, full-circle recycling,” he said. “I think we can do that in every single town in Rhode Island, and frankly, across the whole country.”
Right now, food scraps are largely ending up in the bottom of people’s trash bags and are heading off to the central landfill, rather than being recycled.
Crudely, the Town of South Kingstown spends about $500,000 a year on organics management, according to McCarron. By recycling biosolids, leaves and food scraps locally, the town has a chance to save money.
These projects can be done cost-effectively, he said, and on any scale.
“The one thing I really like about composting is that it’s almost an infinite scale that you can do it at,” he said. “You can compost in a bucket — whatever leaves you have, if you have a small house and yard you compost those leave and add in a few banana peels. Or there are facilities that compost all the way up to 200,000 tons a year.”
In New York City, McCarron has helped build a successful community composting campaign in the Queens Botanical Garden where it’s become an educational tool for visitors, and underneath the Queensboro Bridge, where 1,000 tons of food gets composed on less than a half-acre.
“You can imagine if they’re not doing a correct job they’re going to have odors, they’re going to have vermin, they’re going to have problems with their neighbors,” he said. “But they’ve been composting under the bridge for six or seven years now.”
Community composting is another option for South Kingstown, he argued, which would allow for drop off sites at schools, churches, libraries or ball fields, and keep those recycled resources within the town.
In order to decide what would work best for South Kingstown, though, McCarron recommends conducting a feasibility study.
“You really need to decide what options you want to explore as a town,” he said. “If you want to get into home composting, community composting, town-wide activities, I really recommend a feasibility study.”
After looking at costs and rough numbers, determining if it would make sense for the community, the town could run a pilot test.
Public Services Director Jon R. Schock says composting is something the town has looked into before, but it was not cost-effective.
The numbers weren’t the biggest issue the last time the town looked into this, Schock said. Instead, South Kingstown struggled with what to do with the composted product afterward. Though the numbers may have changed since they were last crunch in the 1980s, the issue of what to do with the sludge afterward, hasn’t, he said.
Some places in South Kingstown are already successfully composting on a small scale, though. At some of the schools, for instance, they’ve begun composting food scrap material.
