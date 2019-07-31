SOUTH KINGSTOWN -- Members of the community are welcome to attend a series of public interviews next week in search of a new district superintendent.

Three potential candidates to fill the position will be heard from beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. at the high school, through Thursday, Aug. 8, according to School Committee Vice Chair Sarah Markey.

The schedule is as follows;

Tuesday, Aug. 6: Linda Savastano 

Wednesday, Aug. 7: Karen Tarasevich

Thursday, Aug. 8: Mark Prince 

