SOUTH KINGSTOWN -- Members of the community are welcome to attend a series of public interviews next week in search of a new district superintendent.
Three potential candidates to fill the position will be heard from beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. at the high school, through Thursday, Aug. 8, according to School Committee Vice Chair Sarah Markey.
The schedule is as follows;
Tuesday, Aug. 6: Linda Savastano
Wednesday, Aug. 7: Karen Tarasevich
Thursday, Aug. 8: Mark Prince
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.