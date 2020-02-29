The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Warrant of Arrest on Affidavit
On Feb. 21 at 11:11 a.m., police arrested Paul J. Webb, 51, of 1381 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown on the strength of a warrant of arrest on affidavit. The arrest was made after an off-duty Narragansett police officer allegedly observed Webb walking along Main Street. The officer advised the South Kingstown Police Department that Webb has an active warrant out against him for alleged disorderly conduct and refusing to relinquish a telephone. The warrant was confirmed when Webb was taken into custody.
DUI & Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test
On Feb. 21 at 5:24 p.m., police arrested Kenneth J. Votolato, 49, of 35 Lyndon Ave., Cranston, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after Votolato allegedly drove past police on Commodore Perry Highway, blaring his horn and flipping them off. When police followed him, Votolato appeared to be unable to stay within the lines. When police pulled him over and made contact, Votolato was drooling, had severely slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Police also observed a strong odor of alcohol emanating from his breath. After performing poorly on a series of field sobriety tests, Votolato was taken into custody.
On Feb. 22 at 1:35 a.m., police arrested Louis P. Falcone, 25, of 316 Succotash Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after police allegedly observed heavy front end damage to the vehicle Falcone was operating along Kingstown Road. Falcone turned off his lights and quickly pulled off the road. When an officer made contact with him parked behind Holland Electric, he observed multiple signs of impairment. To each question he received, including what his own name was, Falcone would say “I don’t know” and shrug his shoulders. After refusing to submit to a series of field sobriety tests, Falcone was placed into handcuffs and taken into custody.
Disorderly Conduct
On Feb, 22 at 3:09 a.m., police arrested Sean T. Hobin, 25, of 2359 Post Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after Hobin allegedly banged on his neighbor’s back door in the early morning hours. When police arrived on the scene, Hobin told them he’d been banging on the door to ask that they turn off their pouch light. His neighbors told them they’d never met Hobin before tonight. Given that he seemed heavily intoxicated, and the couple and their small children were frightened by the events, police decided to bring charges.
Shoplifting
On Feb. 23 at 2:03 p.m., police arrested Nathaniel Allen Stacey, 34, of 331 Douglas Ave., Providence, on four counts of shoplifting. The arrest was made after Stacey allegedly attempted to steal 10 cans of baby formula from Shaw’s Supermarket. The total price of the items is $679.66.
Multiple Charges
On Feb. 19 at 7:23 p.m., police arrested Joao F. DeOliveira, 38, of 311 Church St., on one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic vandalism. The arrest was made after DeOliveira allegedly got into an argument with his wife and threw items, such as a chair and an easel, over the house.
Bench Warrant
On Feb. 19 at 12:53 a.m., Bruce D. McAlpine Jr., 48, of 137 Willard Ave., Wakefield, was taken into police custody on the strength of a bench warrant, issued from family court. McAlpine was taken into custody after police allegedly noticed him and a female in the parking lot of Wakefield Service. After running a check on both parties, police discovered that McAlpine has an active family court warrant out against him with a reciprocal body attachment. The bench warrant was issued in early October.
