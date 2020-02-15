The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Multiple Charges
On Feb. 10 at 1:12 p.m., police arrested Robert A. Prout, 22, of 733 Douglas Ave., Providence, on one charge of domestic violation of a no contract order, one charge of domestic protective order and one charge of domestic cyberstalking. The arrest was made after he allegedly broke a no contact order, calling his former girlfriend more than 100 times since the order went into effect a few weeks ago. Prout’s former girlfriend told police that she felt he was habitually stalking her, and out of concern for her safety, wished to press all applicable charges.
On Feb. 8 at 12:35 a.m., police arrested Adam Schneider, 20, of 10 Rose Circle, South Kingstown, on one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault. The arrest was made after Schneider allegedly got into a physical altercation with his father — who’d refused to give him the keys to the car because he’d believed Schneider was intoxicated. Both of his parents refused to give statements and did not want to press charges.
On Feb. 5, at 7:46 p.m., police arrested Adil Hinaoui, 20, of 560 Rose Hill Road, South Kingstown, was arrested on one charge of domestic simple assault and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after Hinaoui allegedly got into an argument with her cousin and shoved her into a wall. She told police that the argument had been over the use of the living room, where her cousin returned home to find her drinking with an older man. Hinaoui told police she “came at” her cousin, but denied pushing her.
Domestic Disorderly Conduct
On Feb. 5 at 11:57 p.m., police arrested Jasmine Marie Devaudreuil, 18, of 3581 Post Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The arrest was made hours after her mother called police to report that Devaudreuil had thrown her boyfriend’s clothes out the window and threatened to burn them. Devaudreuil ran out the back door before police could arrive. Her boyfriend told police they had their highs and lows in the relationship, but that Devaudreuil did not actually burn his clothes and he did not want to press charges. Police later returned to the residence that night while Devaudreuil was asleep, woke her, and took her into custody.
Bench Warrant
On Feb. 6 at 4:42 p.m., police took Daniel Alva, 23, of New York, into custody on the strength of a bench warrant issued by the 6th District Court. Police responded to the Kingston Train Station where Alva allegedly refused to pay a train fare, was removed from the train and refused to leave the platform. After making contact with Alva, police discovered that he had an active bench warrant against him for failing to appear for an arraignment. The original charge for the warrant was an alleged simple assault out of Barrington.
Obtaining Money Under False Pretense
On Feb. 5 at 8:58 a.m., police arrested Raymond Powell, 23, of 14 Enterprise St., Cranston, on one charge of obtaining money under false pretense. The arrest was made after Powell, an Autozone employee in South Kingston, allegedly used merchandise cards to make large purchases at the Cranston location. A regional loss prevention manager told police last month that Powell has totaled $1,515.64 worth of items he’d accepted and returned, at the South Kingstown store, that were unaccounted for. During an internal investigation, Powell admitted that there was at least $1,200 of fraudulent returns on the merchandise cards he used. He later turned himself into the South Kingstown Police Department.
