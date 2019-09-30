SOUTH KINGSTOWN -- Police are currently investigating a fatal single-car crash that occurred on Usquepaugh Road, just east of South County Trail.
The identity of the operator and sole occupant of the motor vehicle is being withheld at this time, pending the notification of family members, according to South Kingstown Police Capt. Alfred E. Bucco III.
Although police have not completed their investigation, "speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash," despite the vehicle veering off the roadway and crashing into a small tree and shrubbery.
The operator was extricated from the vehicle by first responding police officers. CPR measures were performed and the operator was transported to South County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The South Kingstown Accident Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, but have no further details they are able to provide at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.