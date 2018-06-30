SOUTH KINGSTOWN — As the town continues to explore options for affordable housing, the town council voted Monday to make changes to the zoning ordinance of South Kingstown which could bring more opportunities for affordable housing to the town.
“Our population is changing,” Planning Director Chelsea Siefert said Monday.
“We are expected to have the greatest increases in population in the 55-plus category and in the millennial category,” she continued. “Our middle—our families—is not growing. There’s a demand in town… for smaller footprint, multi-family, multi-household development.”
But while that demand is growing, Siefert added the town currently is “over-built on single family [homes] and quite under-built on multi-household.”
The housing section of the town council’s goals and objectives indicates a desire to “include a wide range of housing options and to allow multi-family residential development in the town’s village areas where appropriate,” Siefert said.
The town’s comprehensive community plan supports a similar vision, and calls for a range of housing options to support a diverse population.
“One of the goals of the planning board and the planning department is to assess how the town’s development regulations match the policy that has been established,” Siefert explained.
Although allowing multi-household development—designed to house multiple separate housing units within one building—is listed as part of the town’s housing objective, before Monday’s vote it had been more difficult in South Kingstown to build those kinds of developments.
Currently in South Kingstown there are three types of housing: single family, duplex and multi-household development. Multi-household developments are classified as either structures or projects, which until Monday had been further divided into either elderly-only or non age-restricted.
“Upon review of the zoning ordinance it came to our attention that elderly-only multi-household developments are allowed in more districts than those that are not age-restricted,” Siefert said.
Elderly-only structures and projects had been allowed in the most dense residential districts as well as mixed-use commercial neighborhood and downtown districts.
“The only factor determining where these [developments] are allowed or not allowed is who is intended to occupy the development,” Siefert added. “This distinction seems unnecessary given the housing vision that the town has set forth.”
The amendments approved Monday by the town council eliminated the elderly-only distinction. Siefert added developers will still have the option to impose age limitations.
“It is then proposed to allow multi-household development in all the zoning districts where elderly-only has previously been permitted,” she continued.
The amendments also make it easier to build such developments by fixing discrepancies in dimensional regulations—for example, by reducing setbacks.
“It came to our attention that though multi-household projects are allowed in the R-10 zoning district, the dimensional regulation applied to such projects basically preclude them from being constructed,” Siefert said.
During the public hearing, resident Richard Pike spoke in favor of the amendments. He said he’s “all for affordable units.”
“It’s a crying shame that many of the people who work in this town can’t afford to live in this town,” Pike said.
Siefert explained that by allowing more units to be built and by increasing density in village centers, the amendments could effectively positively impact both deed-restricted and general affordability.
“I think this town could be a healthier town if we have a place for a more diverse population of income levels,” Pike continued. “That’s just my opinion.”
Council vice president Abel Collins also spoke in favor of the amendments, adding if the comprehensive plan “means anything… then we should all support this.”
“I think this is a great change,” he said. “I’m going to be happy to vote in favor of this—I think this is the antithesis of sprawl.”
Siefert added that by permitting higher density in villages—and minimizing the risk of wasted space—the risk of urban sprawl is decreased.
“I think from the planning board’s perspective,” she continued, “developing in the R-10 [zone], which is supposed to be our densest area, is the opposite of sprawl.”
Councilors Bryant Da Cruz and Liz Gledhill agreed with Collins.
“I think this is right in line with our discussion about affordable housing,” Gledhill said. “I know there’s been a lot of interest around it… and I think that this is smart development.”
But council president Meg Healy wasn’t ready to support it. She said after hearing from resident Martha Stamp—who said she was concerned about increased housing density—there were some things about the amendments that need clarification.
“I do think it’s a good idea that we have diversity and growth and affordable housing and recommendations to create different types of housing,” she said. “But, I am opposed to this only because I’m not quite sure it’s been presented to the rest of the public.”
The town council adopted the amendments by a vote of 4-1, with Healy opposing.
