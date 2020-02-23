The only way for the SK boys hockey team to send their seniors off was to register yet another big win, in a season that’s been full of them. Following a pregame ceremony that honored six senior skaters, the Rebels took down rival North Kingstown, 4-2, to run their season record to 12-3-1.
There’s been somewhat of a youth movement this year for the Rebels, but the team wouldn’t be sitting on 12 wins if it wasn’t for the contributions of their seven senior upperclassmen.
In their regular season home finale, the Rebels recognized Evan Adams, Andy Sprague, Ezra Gonsalves, Zacharie Hupf, Aidan Moriarty, Matt Boynton and Roderick Mather.
Adams and Sprague have been steady producers in the offensive zone all season. Adams leads the team in goals, and both are in the top 5 for points on the squad.
Mather has handled the goalkeeping duties with aplomb in 2020. He’s up over 200 saves in league play.
The Rebels spread the puck around like no other team in Division II. All the senior skaters have at least two points to their name, while Hupf, Sprague and Adams are all in the double digits.
Moriarty and Boynton are the two senior leaders of the defense. Along with Mather, they’ve helped the team go from a three-win team a season ago, to state title contenders this season.
The Rebels will close the regular season out on the road. They’ll look to shore up their seeding in the upcoming D-II tournament when they take on Cumberland tonight.
Far from a light tune-up for the playoffs, tonight’s game is a big-time showdown. The Clippers are 11-0-3, and the only team ahead of the Rebels in the team standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.