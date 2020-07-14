SOUTH KINGSTOWN – New titles won’t be coming to theaters until later this summer, but until then, there’s plenty of nostalgic, retro films coming back to the big screen.
Last week, South Kingstown Cinema 8 (Entertainment Cinemas) was able to reopen its doors to movie-goers and popcorn lovers for the first time in months. While the movie going experience will be slightly different from before, now that there’s new health and safety guidelines in effect, family and friends can once again experience the joy of the theaters, according to General Manager Kristina Hersey.
Showtimes and capacity are limited, but luckily, since doors reopened on a beautiful holiday weekend, patrons weren’t rushing back to the theater in droves.
“We had a lot of people who were more curious about whether we were open,” Hersey said.“It was kind of a nice ease in for our staff, and also for the local patrons.”
One thing she stressed, however, is that everyone coming inside the theater, whether they’re just checking showtimes or grabbing some popcorn, must wear a mask. Pop-ins are a frequent occurrence, she said, especially since the small of fresh popcorn wafts through the air in South County Commons.
Entertainment Cinemas must also take down the name and phone number of at least one member of your party, according to Hersey. Patrons must also answer a questionnaire, which asks about symptoms, whether or not you’ve have tested positive, and other health related inquiries, “or we can do a temperature check if people have a problem with it.”
“We want to make sure that as people come in, they are aware that these are the regulations in order to keep an entertainment facility open,” Hersey said. “We want to make sure that not only are our patrons safe, but all our staff too.”
Although masks must be worn inside the main lobby, restrooms and halls, movie-goers won’t be required to wear any facial coverings once they make it to their seats. Since the theater’s concessions are also back open for business, this makes it easier for patrons to enjoy popcorn, candy, soda and other snacks during the film.
“We understand that people are going to want to do that, so one of the things we’ve done is remove every other row from being seated,” Hersey explained. “That way, people aren’t sitting directly behind or in front of another group.”
The theater is also asking groups to put at least two seats between themselves and another party, according to Hersey, to ensure proper social distancing. Theater employees will be closely monitoring this, she said.
And while movie-goers won’t have to wear their masks once they’re seated, “the second you stand up from your seat – you go to exit, maybe to use the restroom in the middle of the feature, or to set out and take a phone call – masks have to be worn.”
With new heightened health and safety guidelines, changes can also be expected at the concession stand. All food orders, whether it’s popcorn, pretzels, nachos or some other type of snack, will be covered in aluminum foil.
“It’s just to ensure that from the time we hand it off to you, from the time you get into your auditorium and into your seat, we’re minimizing anything it’s coming into contact with,” Hersey said.
Common grab-and-go items like straws and salt packets will be handed to patrons individually.
The theater will also be disinfecting restrooms and common areas every 30 to 60 minutes, according to Hersey. Showtimes are being more widely spaced out, to allow time for staff to disinfect and sanitize the auditoriums between each showing.
For the time being, the theater will only be open on weekends, but patrons can look forward to catching nostalgic, classic titles, like “The Goonies” and “Jaws.”
This summer, Hersey hopes to show films “that people might enjoy seeing back on the big screen, even if it’s not new.” A big challenge today, though, in the age of modern technology, is that people can stream thousands of titles from home.
“That’s probably one of the biggest hurdles, besides getting people to know that they can come to us and see the new safety measures, guidelines and regulations we put in place,” Hersey said. “It’s an uphill battle, but it’s one that we know that if we pick the right content, it’ll bring people in.”
People come to the movies for the experience of the big screen, though, and in Hersey’s opinion, the key to getting people to come through the door is variety.
From kids films and Oscar nominations, to horror and action hero features, Hersey looks forward to showing feel-good, fan favorites this summer. She hopes that hand selecting titles like “Jaws” for a beachside community will also be a big hit.
“Who doesn’t want to go to a beach town and then watch a movie about a giant shark?” Hersey said with a laugh.
“We have a lot of ideas and options, but right now, we’re just getting into the new regulations for ourselves and our clients,” she added. “We want our patrons to feel safe, so the number one priority for us – if it’s not that we’re creating a great slate for them – it’s making sure that when they come in, they know we’re doing everything that’s asked of us and more, just to keep them safe.”
This weekend, South Kingstown Cinema 8 will offer a selection of some older, nostalgic films, as well as some more recent releases like “Bloodshot,” featuring Vin Diesel, and “Invisible Man” with Elisabeth Moss.
