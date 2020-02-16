SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The School Committee adopted its budget for the coming fiscal year on Tuesday night, which will request a 2 percent property tax transfer to the schools.
The total operating budget, set at $64,482,692, only increased by 0.76 percent, according to Superintendent Linda Savastano — despite state aid dropping again this year by more than 13 percent. The loss in revenue caused “considerable challenges as the budget was developed,” but the silver lining of this has been that the funding formula is in it’s 10th and final year.
“In order for us to sustain and actually move forward with excellence for all of our children, this request is the essential request,” Savastano said. “It shows the priorities of what we need.”
The $55,994,773 request to be made to the town, she added, ensures that the district keeps these dollars as close to students as possible. The proposed budget has been built upon improving student focuses on literacy, mathematics and social-emotional development.
“We’ve tried hard, throughout this budget season, and tonight, to make sure we’re sharing our community fiscal resources wisely, purposefully and responsibly,” Savastano said. “But most of all, to increase the high-quality education for all of our students.”
The budget, which has been built over the last few months with the input and recommendations from the budget subcommittee, has been broken down by location, flushed out with more descriptions and provides historical data. Building a budget from the ground up, to later be amended a number of times along the way, has been a lot of work for administrators, but Savastano believes the work has been very transparent.
The transparency of the current budget cycle was echoed by school committee member Sarah Markey. The relative newcomer, now only in her second-ever budget cycle, said she appreciates how clearly the numbers have been presented.
“This has felt so transparent and clear and not stressful,” Markey said. “That’s good for our students and that’s really good for us on the school committee.”
“It may be stressful for you,” she joked with Chief Financial Officer Maryanne Crawford, “but I feel like I can analyze it from a bunch of different perspectives the way you’ve gone through it, and how transparent it’s been.”
School committee member Michelle Brousseau, who’s now in her eighth budget cycle, also expressed thanks for the amount of work that’s been put in behind the scenes by administrators.
“When we go to the town and say that we’re looking for 2 percent more than last year, we’re well aware that we’re going to have some council members and some community members who are going to say, ‘You always want more money and you have less children,’” Brousseau said. “But I think it ought to be overemphasized that if you look at our budget, compared to last year, it’s only 0.76 percent higher — and our state aid is 13.22 percent less.”
School committee member Emily Cummiskey, who sat on the budget subcommittee, believes this year’s process was extremely helpful. Having town council president Abel Collins present on that subcommittee to provide feedback and recommendations was also very helpful, she said.
The entire school budget report, a 57-page document, features historical data, such as full-time employee numbers, and those percentage changes over time, per the recommendation of Collins. Since the 2011-12 school year, full-time employee numbers have dropped by 19 percent, according to Crawford.
In other business that night, the school committee also approved the calendar for the upcoming school year, received a clean audit from BlumShapiro and agreed to the town council’s request of moving up the budget’s public hearing dates.
Rather than meeting on April 15 and 16, the two nights of public hearings will be held on April 6 and 7.
The two public bodies will sit down together next Thursday night, Feb. 20, for a joint budget program work session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.