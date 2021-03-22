School administrators highlight limitations at current SKHS Columbia Street location
By ALLIE LEWIS
SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The Rhode Island Department of Education has yet to come back with a decision on the district’s Stage II Necessity of School Construction application, but if approved, the entire community will be weighing in on the facilities plan.
While the plan calls for improvements at all four elementary schools and an addition to Broad Rock Middle School, the largest and most costly part of the plan calls for relocating South Kingstown High School from Columbia Street to the Curtis Corner Middle School site. It’s also the most widely-debated piece of the plan.
Superintendent Linda Savastano strongly believes the move would be in the best interest of students, and that the site doesn’t come with the same limitations as Columbia Street. The addition and renovations there, she said, would be a better teaching and learning design.
“I feel confident that renovation isn’t just slapping paint on,” Savastano said. “That we could transform, we could knock some walls down to create an inspired space. We could make teacher collaboration a priority. We can make student engagement a priority. We could make it more about teaching and learning.”
Last month, hundreds of community members signed a petition addressed to Christine Lopes Metcalfe and Joseph DaSilva at the Rhode Island Department of Education, requesting the application be denied. One of the main concerns highlighted by the petitioners was construction costs, which they feared will eat into renovation budgets and not deliver what was promised to taxpayers.
Another huge concern from petitioners included lack of community engagement, along with potentially adverse educational, social, environmental, or economic impact upon the community by moving the student population away from downtown Wakefield.
According to Savastano, the Rhode Island Department of Education has reached out to the district with some questions here and there about the application, but nothing has seemed to indicate they plan to reject the application. Approval, if they grant it, she said, would likely come sometime later this spring.
If approved, the decision then ends up in the voters hands.
“If we have to go back there and figure it out, we’ll go back and figure it out,” Savastano said. “If that’s what the community says they want, we’ll go back and figure it out.”
Both Savastano and South Kingstown High School Principal Chip McGair have highlighted flaws and limitations at the current high school though. During a recent site walkthrough, a laundry list of needed repairs and replacements were pointed out – though most went mostly to maintenance and not teaching and learning. According to Savastano, these types of fixes at Columbia Street would amount to about $30 million.
The current build already has multiple additions that have been put on over the years. Originally constructed in 1954, according to McGair, another addition was added 40 years later to allow for more classrooms and labs. There was also an addition for the cafeteria and auditorium spaces. But even in the newer spaces that are now pushing three decades in age, there are limitations – like only having one chemistry and one biology lab for the entire high school population.
Because of all the additions that have been put onto the building – which now has 12 wings – there are numerous staircases through the building and more than 30 exterior doors out of the school.
In addition to this being an issue of security and school safety, McGair said the numerous entrances also lend themselves to confusion. When visitors come to South Kingstown High School, they often don’t know which door to walk through. Between the front entrance that faces Columbia Street, the side entrance by the Hazard School or the entrance by the gymnasium, visitors getting lost isn’t usually a question of if, but when.
The inside of the building is also a bit of a maze, according to Savastano.
Many of the spaces inside the school have been converted into something completely different, like the current visual art classrooms. According to Visual Arts Department Chair Gail Saborio, once upon a time, their classroom space used to be the cafeteria.
Saborio, who has photographs of the building before additions and retrofittings were made, said she likes to “see the ‘used-to-be’s’ because it shows how much we’ve grown.”
The open classroom spaces have windows and a doorway out into the courtyard, making it one of the most beautiful spaces inside the high school, according to Saborio.
McGair, however, hopes a new and modernized high school would allow everyone to say they have a beautiful space.
In this new location, Savastano said they wouldn’t be forced to add on chunk by chunk, and it wouldn’t lend itself to the awkward and very sizable structure they have now – which has proven to be a challenge to maintain.
“I feel like we’re just make-shifting,” Savastano said. “‘It used to be this, and now we’re making it into this.’”
Something Savastano and McGair would hope to see in a new high school is auditorium and gymnasium spaces that allow the entire student body to gather together – something that doesn’t exist at the current high school.
Savastano hasn’t been surprised by people who’ve raised questions and doubts over whether or not the district needs a 1,000 person auditorium – as many other districts have debated this in the design stages as well – but she does think it would be ideal.
“I know at Barrington Middle School, they ended up scaling it way down,” Savastano said. “They can’t fit the entire student body in the auditorium.”
When she asked their principal and central office if they had any regrets after finishing their brand the new middle school, though, deciding to go with a smaller auditors was the first thing that came to mind, she said.
McGair also pointed out that Curtis Corner could provide more flexible learning space designs.
“We have students who like to come out into the hallway and do work where it’s a little quieter,” McGair said during the walk through. “The problem with that is you’re out of sight of the teacher. And technically there’s no places to sit out here, so it’d be nice to have a place where kids could come out and still be in sight of the teacher.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.