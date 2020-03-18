RHODE ISLAND – Gov. Gina Raimondo announced on Wednesday that all public schools will remain closed for at least two more weeks. During this time, schools will be conducting distance learning.
The decision to move to distance learning was announced alongside Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott's news of 10 additional cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island – now brining the total number of cases to 33.
"After two weeks we will evaluate how it's going, and we will make a decision at that point as to what we will do for the remainder of the school year," Raimondo said.
Based on current information, however, she said it's unlikely schools will reopen after two weeks.
"This is a tough decision, and this will be tough to execute,” Raimondo said. “Many other states have just thrown in the towel. … I’m not yet willing to throw in the towel because I think some learning is better than no learning.”
The governor stressed that these two weeks will not be an extended vacation. When "school" opens Monday, Raimondo said she needs everyone, both students and teachers, working just as hard as any other day.
Many teachers, Raimondo acknowledged, have never done this before.
"I know that you need and deserve additional professional training in order to get yourselves ready to do this, and I want you to know we're going to be there," she said, speaking to teachers. "We're going to do everything we can, over time, to provide you with the support you need."
