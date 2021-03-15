SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The school committee unanimously voted in support of putting out requests for proposals for an efficiency analysis on Tuesday, which will look at staffing, scheduling, transportation and finances.
The request for an efficacy audit, which was initially proposed by Superintendent Linda Savastano, isn’t one you would typically see a superintendent make of the school committee.
“You would normally not want this done,” she said. “This is bringing someone into your house and telling them to open every drawer, open every closet, analyze and make sure we are doing the best thing we can for the taxpayer.”
It’s a check on whether or not the school district is being as efficient as possible, Savastano explained, and if the books are being thoroughly combed.
Part of what makes putting out this request a bit unorthodox, according to Savastano, is that such requests normally come from the directive of a town council or a school committee, not a district superintendent. She expressed a desire to come to the school committee to authorize this one-time expense from the fund balance, rather than just going rouge.
Chief Financial Officer Raquel Pellerin views the efficiency analysis as a blueprint to move forward.
“I think it’s important to get an independent analysis of everything, and it will help in regards to the financial operations of the strategic plan,” she said.
School Committee Chair Emily Cummiskey viewed the measure as timely, especially with a bond referendum on the horizon.
“I think it should be done even if we weren’t in the middle of a facility plan,” Cummiskey said. “We want to make sure there’s as much money for programming for kids as possible.”
“I think this will help highlight some areas where we could potentially save, so I think it’s essential,” she added. “It’s something I’ve been advocating to have done for a long time.”
Cummiskey noted that several members of the school committee became interested in pursuing a district-wide efficiency audit after attending the National School Boards Association conference in March 2019. They had been so intrigued by one of the conference speakers, Eric Schnurer of Public Works LLC, that they had him present to the public at a school committee meeting the following month.
“At that time it didn’t work out,” Cummiskey said. “We’re this much further down the road at this point, and it needs to be done.”
In addition to the schools facilities project on the table, there are also two fairly new individuals leading the district, she pointed out.
School committee Melissa Boyd voiced her support for continued operational savings, especially if the bond referendum goes through. The only opposition she expressed was potentially limiting the scope or placing parameters on the efficiency audit.
In the case the auditor comes back with recommendations about facilities, for example, Boyd requested the school committee look at those suggestions.
Cummiskey also voiced favor for getting “a full comprehensive picture” from an outsider’s analysis.
When a request for proposal is put out, Savastano said she expects to receive some proposals only looking to take on a chunk of the analysis work, like transportation, as well as full, comprehensive proposals.
“I would like to toss the net and see what’s out there,” she said. “See what the cost is, and then examine it from that point, together.”
She’s seen some studies that priced single area analysis at $15,000, and other students that have priced entire district-wide analysis at $200,000.
“Different vendors have different areas of expertise, and I always like to see what’s available before I make a decision,” Savastano said.
“I don’t want to block out any area,” she added. “That feels like it would defeat the purpose.”
Requests to analyze staffing and scheduling do come with a certain level of building utilization analysis, according to Savastano, and could potentially find inefficiencies with how students are being grouped.
