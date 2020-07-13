SOUTH KINGSTOWN – After seeing more detailed plans for an addition at Broad Rock Middle School and a high school at Curtis Corner on Wednesday night, Director of Administrative Services Aimee Reinor raised concerns about final cost estimates.
When plans for the district’s Stage II Necessity of School Construction application shifted away from Columbia Street and began to focus on relocating the high school to Curtis Corner, it went forward with the understanding that $85 million was all the taxpayers of South Kingstown would be able to bear.
The exact number for an addition and renovation at Curtis Corner, an addition at Broad Rock Middle School and improvements to the elementary schools isn’t ready yet, however, according to Project Manager Sam Bradner of the Peregrine Group.
“The challenge is we can’t look at the plans today and put a price on them, because they don’t have all the information yet for the cost estimators to really dig in and do their due-diligence,” Bradner said. “Anything short of that is just more speculation.”
At the moment, the engineering team working on all the system and structural plans needed to help make this project come to life off the drawing board, according to Bradner. This will take another several weeks, he said, meaning that the final cost estimate should be ready in early September.
“We’ve always talked about that as the last piece of information to come,” Bradner said, “and I know that’s frustrating for folks, but that’s how the process works.”
If hard numbers aren’t going to be ready until early September, Reiner’s major concern is what happens if the projects come in over budget. She’s worried the committee might be forced to make last minute changes to the application, or even “scrapping the plan in a matter of days before the submission.”
Reiner asked Bradner if he was comfortable and if he feels as if the plans are on track, but Bradner said he couldn’t speculate. Major projects, like the addition and renovations to Curtis Corner Middle School, involve upfront planning and soft costs, but they can also be fraught with unknowns.
While building a brand new structure doesn’t have as many unknown variables, according to Bradner, the cost of tearing down and starting new was far more expensive – exceeding $120 million – than renovations and additions at this site.
Town Manager Robert Zarnetske stressed that members of the community backed the vision for a high school at Curtis Corner because “what we were told was ‘we can make $85 million work.’”
“If there’s a variance, we better have a damn good explanation,” Zarnetske said.
Building Official and Zoning Enforcement Officer Wayne Pimental pointed out that cost estimates were originally meant to be ready in July or August.
“If we have to scale back, we really won’t have time to do that,” he said. “I’m disappointed that the time frame has been pushed.”
Councilwoman Deb Kelso also emphasized that everyone involved in this process knew going in that $85 million was the max end of the budget.
“We were clearly told by the architects that $85 million, they would make it work,” Kelso said. “They’d work backwards from that $85 million. Now we’re hearing that perhaps, ‘Huh, maybe that’s not okay.’”
“Well I’m not okay with that,” she added. “I’m just going to state right here, I, as a town council member, agreed to an $85 million project – that it was palatable and affordable for our residents.”
Although $120 million was out of the question for a new build, the whole point of looking to Curtis Corner was “to see if our money was better spent there,” Kelso said. The project was supposed to be done for the same amount as projected renovation costs at Columbia Street, not for more.
“Now we’re hearing a little waving, a little fudging, a little not quite hearing what we asked you to do,” Kelso said.
While the final cost estimates have been delayed, Superintendent Linda Savastano emphasized that they’ve never anticipated surpassing the budget.
“There needs to be a level of trust around the fact that we understand there’s a ceiling,” Savastano said. “We understand what the ceiling is and we’d never be disrespectful around that.”
“It would just be nice if for five minutes of tonight’s meeting, it could feel like we had a little bit of support,” she added. “Because it hasn’t felt like it for three and a half hours.”
The concerns aren’t meant anything against Savansatno or any members of her staff, Zarnetske stated, but for the need for numbers that everyone can work with. The added pressure of being so close up against the application deadline doesn’t help.
“This is a steep cliff, right near the finish line,” Zarnetske said.
Reinor and Kelso both stressed their desire to see a successful outcome, but that there’s some difficult questions that need to be asked along the way.
“We’re all here because we believe in bettering our community,” Reiner said. “I didn’t want you to think that anything I said tonight was a criticism of you or anyone on the team.”
Kelso said her passion for the project comes from wanting to deliver something that’s affordable for residents and academically sound, and that she wants to vote yes.
