SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The Recreation Commission and members of the community heard an in-depth, detailed presentation of a potential land swap proposal for the first time on Wednesday night that could mean more parking for South County Health.
As the hospital has continued to grow over the past century, parking has become an increasingly difficult issue. In order to remedy this, the town and hospital officials are hoping to submit a proposal to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the National Park Service that will allow them to move into the existing Town Farm Park.
In exchange, South County Health hopes to provide a 35-acre parcel of land in the northwest corner of South Kingstown, known as the Glen Rock Property, to be used for passive recreation like hiking, birdwatching and fishing.
The exchange of this much land, which has only been disclosed as being worth more than the current property at Town Farm Park, is a great benefit for their community, according to Town Manager Robert Zarnetske.
“A changing demographic here in South Kingstown, the need for recreational, low-impact, passive recreational facilities is growing because our population is aging,” he said. “We need to shift from basketball courts – I know I’m talking to the recreation commission, but our population isn’t playing basketball.”
“They are taking walks in the woods,” he added. “They are fishing, they are kayaking, they are doing low-impact recreational activities because they’re at that stage in life. That’s our need.”
South County Health President and CEO Aaron Robinson agreed with Zarnetske that this would not only be an improvement for recreational users, but the entire community at large.
“Obviously, I’m biased, but I do believe that our health system is an asset to this community,” Robinson said. “We deliver unparalleled quality and service to the residents of this community and neighboring communities. We serve many unmet needs, we deliver millions in uncompensated care to this community.”
The community benefits, he said, and being able to provide so many services, though, comes with a demand for parking.
During a chance for community comment, however, several local neighbors expressed their displeasure of losing park space in exchange for a parking lot. According to Recreation Commission President David J. Palazzetti, three residents also wrote in with concerns as well. Although there are other parks in South Kingstown, community members noted that this is the only park with a view of the water.
Ellen Noordzy of Broadmoor Road was particularly upset after learning about the possibility of a land swap deal. Noordzy, a land specialist who selects land site for utility-scale solar arrays, considers herself well versed in reading geographical information systems maps and land regulations, though she had all the information she needed when she moved here with her young children.
“I’m pretty angry because I did my research – I was aware of where I was moving,” Noordzy said. “I’m not the type of person to move next to a landfill and then start complaining that it smells. I know that I live next to a hospital and I know that that comes with sirens and traffic.”
When she saw how close her home was to the playground and learned that the land had an easement from the National Park Service, she believed the agreement was“ironclad” and she would never have to worry about additional development there.
“I’m insulted that you would even try to do this,” Noordzy said. “You should have thought about parking when you were building the hospital up and not just say, ‘Oh we’ll just take the town away and figure out this federal easement.’”
She also echoed the comments of some of her fellow neighbors about additional runoff going into Point Judith Pond if the park became a parking lot. Paving over the open space could negatively impact water quality, she said, and thus recreational and commercial use of the salt pond as well.
“It was jaw-dropping when I got the notecard in the mail,” Noordzy said. “Which I believe was inadequate – it was smudged, and it only came a few days ago, right during the holiday period.”
“This is wrong,” she added, “and I say that personally and professionally.”
The “ironclad” agreement has been violated before, despite the town having taken grant money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund in 1976 from the Bureau of Outdoor Management.
South County Health currently has two leased areas for additional parking that encroach into the park. In the early 2000s, the hospital leased an additional three-quarters of an acre of two different sections of the park to expand for additional parking and the growth of the healthcare system, according to Director of Leisure Services Terry Murphy.
Recreation Commission member John Biafore questioned how having already encroached onto the space would affect the application for a land swap, though, seeing that there’s already been a violation of the agreement.
“Yes, we violated the condition,” Zarnetske said. “The initial transfer of property that became the first chunk of parking to encroach should not have happened without approval from the federal government.”
With that first encroachment onto the Town Farm Park space, he noted, the hospital gifted the town a portion of Tuckertown Park.
“The mechanism that was used, however, was actually a cash transfer,” Zarnetske said. “Because the town took cash instead of a land swap, because deeds were not exchanged, but rather money was taken for a park to be purchased at Tuckertown by the town, the attempted – and there was an attempt to comply with the regulation at the time – the attempted conversion failed.”
Technically, he restated, there was a violation, which the application, should it be submitted, will note. Because of this, the proposed land swap will be for the full seven acres of the park, not just the current open park space.
Town Farm Park neighbors, who could be losing a ball field, playground and picnic area, are not the only residents upset about the potential land swap, though. Those who live near the 35-acre Glen Rock property were not thrilled about the area being opened up to passive recreational use.
Not only were there also concerns about increased traffic, poor exiting roadways conditions and people hiking in their “backyard,” but how this would affect their ability to hunt in the area.
“There is significant hunting that goes on in these woods back here,” local resident Doug Gobeille said. “We certainly all do what we are required for safety, but will that be true of people who are wandering through these passive trails? Will they be wearing orange markers? Will they only be out at the appropriate times? Will they be safe?”
He was also concerned about the safety of people driving through the area to get access to this passive, recreational outdoor space. One particular turn along a dirt road, he said, near Peter Pots, is a huge safety concern now, never mind adding an access point for nature enthusiasts near there.
“The turns there cannot be taken even at the posted speed limit under the best of conditions,” he said. “It’s 25 mph there, and as a physicist with a Ph.D., I can tell you it’s not possible unless you’re on a two-wheel vehicle.”
If the land swap does go through, the town “will need to do some work” on those roads, he said, which will cost the town a lot of money.
Although he does not live near Town Farm Park, he sees the possible conversion of the space as a huge loss. Just because the town may be able to go through the process, which these projects typically see very limited success, doesn’t mean they should, Gobeille said.
“If it’s going to be so challenging to do this, for the town to renege on a promise, just because we can, maybe in the future if everything works, should we? This is not an exercise I even think is worth playing at the end of the day,” he said.
Members of the recreation commission had their own reservations when discussing the possibility of a land swap, and how to word their resolution to the town council – the body that has final say of whether or not this application can be submitted.
“Obviously we don’t know the answer unless we ask, but I see it as being very unlikely that the National Park Service is going to accept this,” Palazzetti said. “While I agree that it’s a lot more acres that we’re potentially swapping, the use is much different. I’m just not getting the sense that it’s equitable recreation space.”
Biafore, who once lived in the surrounding neighborhood near the hospital, said he had a few perspectives on the difficult issue. One of the proposals he suggested, was protecting some of the current recreational uses of the park spaces and not expanding into the entire space, or even creating a sky bridge so neighbors and patients might be able to safely access Marina Park.
His fellow recreation commission member William M. Litvin also said he does not believe the two spaces have equitable usefulness, but given that the town should be moving forward with the proposal to right a past wrong of expansion, the commission made a unanimous recommendation to the council. The recommendation came with caveats that the hospital considers preserving some of the park with a plan to improve some active recreational use.
The land swap discussion will come before the town council on Monday, Dec. 9.
Although many of the people present on Wednesday night were not in favor of the proposed land swap, there are others who are in support of it, according to Robinson.
“We believe that from an objective perspective, a neutral perspective, the recreational benefit is net positive with this approach,” he said after the meeting. “When you superimpose the benefit the hospital provides to the community, I think the community wins at a net level.”
“You don’t do anything like this where there isn’t anybody opposed to it,” he added.
