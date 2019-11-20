NARRAGANSETT – Individual donors are rallying in support of Narragansett’s new public library project in the Pier Marketplace, with nearly $500,000 raised toward the initiative in seven weeks. According to Save Our Library Campaign co-chair Jim Bennett, $460,000 has been raised in private donations since the campaign’s kickoff on Sept. 26. The fundraising amount, according to the group, is “way ahead of schedule” and represents about one-quarter of ‘Save Our Library’ campaign’s overall fundraising goal of $2 million.
The $460,000 raised also does not include a separate $500,000 matching pledge from Narragansett resident and former banking CEO Terrence Murray. Of the $460,000 raised, $200,000 came from Narragansett Preservation and Improvement Association President and Treasurer Bernard Buonanno.
“We are pleased to report that $260,000 has been donated to meet the Murray Family Foundation Challenge in seven weeks,” said Bennett in an announcement. “Bernard Buonanno of the Narragansett Preservation and Improvement Association is donating a $200,000 grant to the ‘Save Our Library’ Campaign that is not part of the match but a very welcome donation towards the total $2 million fundraising effort.”
In July, Murray announced a $500,000 donation to the library project through his charitable organization, the Murray Family Charitable Foundation, in the form of a matching pledge. For every dollar donated to the Save Our Library Campaign, up to $500,000, the organization will also donate a dollar toward the initiative. When pro-library project councilors Jesse Pugh and Patrick Murray sponsored a motion to acknowledge the donation and thank the Murray family, the council majority rejected it.
“The Narragansett public library is a treasured community institution where people of all ages and walks of life come together to read, learn, and explore,” said Murray at the time of the donation. “That is why our family is proud to make this matching grant to endure that Narragansett has the modern new library space that our community needs and deserves.”
The most recent fundraising announcement comes as the debate over a new public library rages both in town government and superior court. Supporters of the project champion the approximately 18,500-square-foot former Belmont Building as a home for a new public library in Narragansett. The town council majority, however, elected in 2018 and believing the project to be too costly despite the 2016 approval of a $5.8 million bond for a new library by more than two-thirds of Narragansett voters, are intent on selling the property. In August, the town sold the upstairs portion of the building to a local liquor store for $735,000. Then, at the beginning of September, the council elected to sell the first floor, the main space, of the building to PKV, LLC, owned by Carlos Mouta, a Connecticut-based developer, for $2,070,145. The deal, however, and it’s $1.3 million mortgage arrangement with Mouta to help fund the purchase, was heavily criticized by the public on the night of its passage. Later in September, Love Your Library, a grassroots coalition of residents in support of the project, along with the Friends of the Narragansett Library, the promotional and fundraising arm of the library, filed suit against the town council, PKV, LLC and the local liquor store in Washington County Superior Court, seeking to block the sales. A short time later, Mouta walked away from the deal, leading many to believe the town could rededicate the former Belmont building for the library project. The scenario seems unlikely, however, as the town council, through its solicitor Andrew Berg, motioned to dismiss the Love Your Library lawsuit last week.
Library advocates in support of the former Belmont building believe fundraising could help change the council majority’s mind by alleviating a significant amount of the project’s cost.
“This fundraising effort is well underway and acknowledges the community support for our modern new library,” said Nancy DeNuccio, Love Your Library Coalition President. “It is great to be in this position.”
Daniel Barry, the fundraising coordinator for the project hired by the library board, said the campaign would still be seeking large, institutional donations while urging local project supporters to join in.
“We are still reaching out to major gift prospects but now invite the ‘Save Our Library’ community supporters to join the challenge,” he said. Murray Family Foundation Challenge Grant pledge forms can be picked up at the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library or by sending an email to dbarry@drbassociates.net.
