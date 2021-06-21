Savastano: ‘We had no idea that any person would be sending a mailer addressed to school children’
SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Late last week, Superintendent Linda Savastano released a statement to the community taking blame and apologizing for the release of student directory information to a local political group.
According to the superintendent, on April 8, she received a request for directory information from Friends of South Kingstown Schools board member Stacey Bodziony. The request, she said, was not different in kind from requests she’d previously received for directory information, and that over the course of her career, she’s “received requests from various people and entities for such directory information.”
In her statement, Savastano stressed that providing Bodziony with directory information was consistent with the district’s prior practice, and district policy. After providing Bodziony with directory information, that ended her “involvement with the disclosure of student information,” according to the superintendent.
“I am aware that many in our community were incredibly upset by the fact that a mailer supporting the bond was sent to South Kingstown residents, and were even more upset that the mailer was addressed to children,” Savastano wrote in a statement to the community last Friday evening. “I am very sorry that this occurred. Please know that neither I nor the school committee sent a mailer to South Kingstown residents and we had no idea that any person would be sending a mailer addressed to school children.”
Soon after this statement was released, the Friends of South Kingstown Schools came out with a statement of their own, informing the community that their board of directors had met to unanimously remove Bodziony.
The statement stressed that the board of directors had “no knowledge whatsoever that Ms. Bodziony had made a request for student directory information from Ms. Savastano.”
“We learned of the release of student directory information at the same time as the community, and were never informed of Ms. Bodziony’s involvement in the transfer of information from Ms. Savastano to Checkmate Consulting, despite numerous opportunities for Ms. Bodziony to share the truth of the circumstances surrounding the release of information to the Board members,” the statement from Friends of South Kingstown Schools continued. “This apparent cover up was not only perpetrated by Ms. Savastano, with respect to the full SK community, but it was further perpetrated by Ms. Bodziony, with respect to the Friends of SK Schools.”
The Narragansett Times reached out to Bodziony on Wednesday evening, but received no response for comment prior to publication.
In the weeks leading up to the special election in early May, the community seemed bitterly divided over whether to approve the $85 million plan and relocate the South Kingstown High School to Curtis Corner, or reject it and head back to the drawing board at Columbia Street.
The results of the special election would eventually show the bond was overwhelmingly defeated by the vast majority of voters, but heading into the polls, many were uncertain of what to expect. In the weeks and months leading up to the election, polarizing debate largely played out on social media – pitting neighbor against neighbor.
The flames of contention were fanned even more when a mailer in support of the school facilities bond issue was addressed and sent out to many children in the district.
Some of the children who received these mailers were in kindergarten.
These mailers, which were disseminated by the AFL-CIO, prompted outrage and concern from parents in the district, as well as elected officials. Many expressed their concerns to the town council and the school committee, stating that they viewed this as a major breach of student privacy. Many also expressed concerns that sharing this information with a third party has put their children in jeopardy.
Hearing these initial outcries from community members, Town Councilwoman Deb Bergner expressed a strong desire to investigate the matter further. Though some of her fellow council members wished to err on the side of caution, and not jump to any premature conclusions, they were in agreement that they had to get to the bottom of the issue.
“I wanna know who, I wanna know when, I wanna know why – I think the community does too,” Bergner has said during the first council meeting following the mailer incident in late April. “If you haven’t gotten your emails and phones blown up, then you’re not in touch with the community. Because parents are upset.”
During Monday night’s town council meeting, a handful of days after Savastano released her statement, Bergner again continued to stress the importance of pushing forward with the investigation.
“We’re all in a tough spot,” Bergner said, asking for the community’s continued patience, since the council isn’t able to share as much information as they want at this time. “Please know that we can’t.”
She also thanked those who spoke on the matter that evening, acknowledging the stark contrast between the comments heard by the council, and those heard by the school committee last week, prior to Savastano’s statement.
Last Tuesday, after the school committee met in executive session for two hours to discuss Savastano’s potential administrative leave, a slew of teachers, parents and community members expressed an outpouring of support for Savastano. Though they had no idea what was revealed during the two hours of executive session, many community members shared their assumptions that it must have been a mistake.
In the statement she released a few days following that meeting, Savastano apologized for her delay in telling the school committee, and the greater school community, that she had provided the directory information to the Friends of South Kingstown Schools.
“In my mind, I had not connected the dots from the request to mailers that were sent to the community, but in retrospect, I should have made those connections,” Savastano wrote. “This was a mistake. I do wish that I had informed the school committee sooner about providing the directory information to the Friends of South Kingstown Schools, and for that, I apologize.”
To those who came to the town council to express outrage a few days after this news came to light, Bergner said she appreciated them for coming forward.
“I’m sure it’s very difficult to come forward after many teachers came and spoke in support,” Bergner said, emphasizing the difficulty for concerned parents, especially. “I heard from many parents who felt uncomfortable speaking after that.”
She speculates that even some of the district’s teachers were blindsided by the statement.
During her comments to the council, community members Raissa Mosher stressed that this shouldn’t be something that’s swept under the rug.
“It’s a big deal, and to say that the superintendent is a nice person and she’s done some really nice things for the town – it doesn’t matter,” Mosher said. “It doesn’t matter that she’s nice. It matters that she lied.”
Like many of those who spoke about the release of directory information that evening, Mosher asked the council to continue it’s investigation into the matter.
“We all, as parents, do not have answers, and can not go on the word of the superintendent, who has now said she did not tell the truth about giving this information,” Mosher said. “I want you to continue the investigation, because there’s no reason not to.”
“There isn’t, at this point, a reason not to continue,” she reiterated.
Mosher questioned the whereabouts of documentation between the superintendent and Bodziony.
“We only have the word of Ms. Savastano that she gave the information to Stacey Bodziony,” Mosher said. “Where is that documented?”
She also questioned what other emails and communications were out there regarding this matter, and who else was involved.
“Do we really believe it was only two people? That is was only Linda Savastano and Stacey Bodziony that had this information?”
“I don’t,” Mosher added, “and I don’t think the town does either.”
Community member Paula Bradley, who has two children in South Kingstown Schools, expressed her disappointment that Savastano did not come forward sooner.
“Our superintendent had over seven weeks to come forward,” Bradley said. “Seven weeks to choose the path of honesty after she chose to do the wrong thing.”
According to Bradley, Savastano violated the district’s student confidentiality policy “by sharing directory information for a political purpose, and even worse, she attempted to cover that up.”
Under the district’s student confidentiality policy, which was last updated in February of 2007, record request information may be forwarded to a third party, though “the names of the additional parties must be noted on the record along with a notation as to the legitimate interest which the additional parties have for the information.”
One of several exceptions to this, under the district’s student confidentiality policy states that the record keeping procedures do not apply if the request is from “a party seeking directory information.”
Savastano concluded her apology to the community with full support of “the school committee revising its policies surrounding the disclosure of directory information,” so that going forward in the future, “the entire school community understands both what federal law prohibits and what it does not prohibit.”
Community member Greg Sweet, who actively campaigned against the $85 million school facilities plan to relocate the high school, doesn’t believe the superintendent’s actions were a simple mistake.
“She says it’s an accident, and I’m sorry, I’m not buying that,” Sweet said. “She was well aware, because she denied me.”
According to Sweet, Savastano “made it perfectly clear” to him that they wouldn’t “give out a mailing list of kids out to anybody.”
“She had said on a number of occasions that her office did not provide any information to outside people or organizations – directly,” Sweet said. “But she knew what was happening right along, and she knew you guys were questioning her, she knew other people were being questioned, and she never came clean, up until last week.”
“For me, because it took so much time for her to come clean, I think she’s hiding stuff,” he added. “She should have been put on leave quite a while ago, but I think it’s extremely important that you keep on digging.”
Later on in community comment that evening, Bradley questioned if Bodziony’s request was approved because she was in favor of the bond, and if Sweet was denied because he didn’t want to see the high school relocated to Curtis Corner.
Community member Karen Humes, who has a child in the district who received one of these mailers, echoed comments of previous speakers to continue the investigation.
“I’m not interested in a witch hunt, I’m just asking for the truth,” Humes said, going on to state that the statement written by Savastano “has more than one lie in it written to the parents, and it’s awful,” she said.
“My child is worth more than an $85 million bond,” she added. “They are worth more than any high school we could build in this town.”
Both Humes and Bradley expressed sentiments that any future school facilities plan to be put forward while Savastano still sat at the helm of the district, would be unlikely to gain the support and trust of the community.
“The superintendent needs to resign or be terminated immediately,” Bradley said, also voicing support for the investigation to continue. “Everyone who was involved with this needs to be held accountable.”
“This really shouldn’t be about the number of emails you’ve received, or callers for or against the superintendent,” she added. “This is about integrity and trust, and quite simply, right versus wrong. The superintendent did not uphold her commitment to our students and the parents. She used her power, she lied repeatedly, for political gain. She’s lost our trust and our respect.”
Much later on in the evening, the town council entered into executive session to discuss the matter further. The details Town Council President Abel Collins was able to share, however, were limited.
“As of today, we have a lot more information than we did seven weeks ago, when this fiasco started,” Collins said. “We know now that the list was requested by the superintendent and provided to Stacey Bodziony, and which then made its way to Checkmate, and the AFL-CIO.”
“This is a good start to knowing how this all unfolded, and if I can make an editorial comment, I think this whole thing could’ve been over a lot sooner if people had just come forward originally,” he added.
That being said, however, the council is not entirely satisfied that they have “all the information related to how this happened,” according to Collins.
“We’ve instructed the solicitor to continue his investigation,” Collins informed community members, and the council looks forward to sharing more information with the community, when possible.
