KINGSTON – Fatts Russell has already shattered any expectations that could have been placed on his junior season. URI’s 5-foot-10 shooting guard is leading the team in scoring by averaging more than 20 points per game. He’s scoring efficiently, with all of his shooting percentages currently representing career-bests. He’s taking care of the ball and spreading the wealth, with an assist-to-turnover ratio above 2:1.
Statistically speaking, it’s hard to see how Russell could do anything more for his Ram squad. Which makes URI’s latest loss to West Virginia all the more frustrating. Russell dropped 32 points on the Mountaineers, but the rest of the Rhody squad couldn’t carry his slack. WVU escaped with the win, 86-81.
The Rams had the ball, down three points, with a chance for one last possession. Screening action freed Russell for an open look at a 3-pointer, but Tyrese Martin air-mailed the pass out of bounds. Martin, Cyril Langevine, and Jermaine Harris all had two turnovers apiece in the road loss, while Dana Tate was the worst offender, coughing the ball up three times in 21 minutes.
Tate was also whistled for a costly technical foul while the Rams were on the comeback path. Three bench players accounted for 12 total points.
The normally steady hand of Jeff Dowtin was a tad shaky on Sunday afternoon. His play was so uncharacteristic that he was benched for the start of the second half. He logged less than 30 minutes for the first time since a blow-out win over George Washington last season.
Even with the struggles and reduced minutes, Dowtin still managed to dole out four assists. It was his shooting that was missing in action: he was 3-of-10 from the field and did not attempt a 3-pointer or a free throw.
Fellow senior Cyril Langevine also failed to take charge in what was another chance at a signature non-conference win. Langevine ended up 14 points and eight boards, but struggled with free throw shooting (4-of-8) and foul trouble (four personals).
