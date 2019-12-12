KINGSTON - Fatts Russell has made a habit of encouraging the Ryan Center fans to get involved. He was slapped with a second technical and ejection after doing that in a win over Manhattan last week.
On Friday, he seemingly spent the entire second half waving his hands in the air and gesticulating to the crowd, as his Rams ran past Providence College, 75-61.
Russell scored a game-high 24 points, his seventh consecutive game scoring at least 20. He hit a pair of late 3-pointers to help fend off the visiting Friars.
“Big win, exciting night,” URI head coach David Cox said. “The energy in here was absolutely amazing. Got us off to a strong start and then when they made their run, it got us back going.”
“My team didn’t play as well as we wanted to,” PC head coach Ed Cooley said. “I thought [URI] was the more physical team, the more desperate, determined team. Better coached team. Better players. We gotta figure out what’s wrong with us.”
“Offensively, we have this little guy here who just continues to play so big,” Cox said of Russell. “He got everyone going in the first half, he had five assists at the half. Then he took over down the stretch.”
A slow shooting start and an injury to his forearm right before the break wasn’t going to stop Russell from continuing his red-hot streak. After dishing out five dimes in the first 20 minutes, Russell activated his scoring touch and poured in 16 points in the final segment.
“There’s a lot of stuff wrong with me right now,” Russell joked of his injuries. “I just cannot seem to get healthy. I’m battling through it. Hopefully this break will get me 100 percent.”
“We’re watching a true transformation, the evolution of a young man,” Cox said. “I’m talking about the number of times he’s calmed down the players… he’s even calmed me down a couple times.
“I hope the fans appreciate what they’re seeing from this young man.”
PC cut the lead to two points twice in the second half, but 22 team turnovers and the second-largest Ryan Center crowd ever were too much to overcome.
“We didn’t deserve to be in the building with them,” Cooley said. “It was a piss-poor performance. I’m disappointed in our group, but I’m more disappointed in myself.
“We could play 5-on-0 if it’s 22 turnovers and we’d have a tough time. It’s inexcusable to score 60 points against six dudes. They played six, seven guys.”
URI reserve Dana Tate was unavailable due to a team suspension, narrowing the Rhody rotation down to seven players. Freshman Mekhi Long made a memorable debut in the series, scoring a career-high nine points off the bench. Long set career-best marks in points, rebounds, blocks and steals.
The Friars made things interesting to start the second half thanks to some heady play by Nate Watson. Even with Cyril Langevine draped all over him, Watson - who scored 10 points off the bench - made three consecutive tough buckets to turn the rivalry game into what most people expected it would be: a close game.
That didn’t last. Langevine hit a contested lay-in in response to Watson’s personal run, and Russell nailed two 3-pointers to build the lead back out. Russell was 4-of-5 on 3-point attempts, while Langevine posted yet another beastly double-double of 17 points and 16 boards.
For Russell and the Rams, this win was all about the pride that comes along with protecting home court in this historic series. The players leaned on the 8,000-plus fans to carry them through some tough stretches on Friday night.
“We talk about it every time we have a home game,” Russell said. “Nobody is going to come in here and win. We all have that mindset. We’ve been doing a good job at it so far.”
“Every day in practice we drill being poised,” Langevine said. “You gotta live in the moment. That’s what Fatts did, Coach did, even Mekhi. Everyone is calm. We know if we go out and play our game, it’s easy.”
The party started for the Rhody faithful in earnest following Russell’s two deep makes. Tyrese Martin (10 points, six rebounds) tipped in a miss, Jacob Toppin hit a 3-pointer, and the Rams won it running away.
The Rams have now won two of the last three entries into the long-running rivalry. The loss for the 5-5 Friars continues what’s been a tough season for Cooley and co.
“Listening is a great skill, and some of our guys need to go back to class on listening,” Cooley said. “Maybe I’m not giving the right directive. Before we point a finger at anybody, you always have to take personal accountability.”
“They have a really good, talented team,” Cox said of PC. “I’m sure they’ll get it turned this year and they’ll be an NCAA Tournament team.”
The Rams will look to take advantage of a 14-day break in their schedule coming up. They play another home game on December 21 against Western Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.