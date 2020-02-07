South Kingstown High School sophomore Ethan Utterback may have been nervous to take center stage on Thursday night, but he quickly won the hearts of the audience and the judges with his performance of Beyonce’s “Love On Top.” His performance not only earned him a standing ovation, but the highest score of the night. BELOW: Lily Schofield, also a South Kingstown High School sophomore, gave a strong performance that blew the crowd away. The 16-year-old chose to sing “Killing Me Softly” by the Fugees — a performance she delivered with soul and flair.