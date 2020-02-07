WAKEFIELD — Belting out one of Beyonce’s greatest hits in front of a crowded theater takes a lot of talent and courage — especially when you’re a young man.
South Kingstown High School sophomore Ethan Utterback may have been nervous to take center stage at Wakefield Idol last Thursday night, but he quickly won the hearts of the audience and the judges with his performance of Beyonce’s “Love On Top.”
By the final note, everyone in the theater was on their feet clapping for him.
“I think that’s the first, full-on, jump-to-their-feet, cheering standing ovation of the year,” said Wakefield Idol Host and Contemporary Theater Artistic Director Chris Simpson. “We’ve had everybody stand up while enjoying live performances before, but that was a whole different category of standing ovation.”
Utterback’s performance, filled with modulations and incredibly high notes, was even better than judge Katrina Van Pelt had expected.
Admittedly, when Van Pelt learned that a “fella” would be performing “Love On Top” in record key, she said she was nervous about how the performance might go. She’d spoken with fellow judge Kevin Broccoli earlier that day, hoping that it would be a good one.
Like everyone else, Van Pelt and Broccoli were blown away by Utterback’s voice.
“When you got up here you were like ‘I’m kinda nervous,’ which is understandable because I just don’t think there’s a harder song,” Broccoli said, racking his brain in search of more difficult song choices.
Even Beyonce, Van Pelt said, is probably nervous to sing “Love On Top.”
“The only thing I want to say to you is, you need to walk off the stage tonight and say ‘I’m never going to be nervous again — I have no business being nervous,’” Broccoli said. “What you’ve got vocally is really going to be hard to top, but there are people in this competition who can walk up there like they own it. That needs to be you now.”
The next time he returns to the stage, Broccoli instructed him to walk up like Beyonce.
“Eighty percent of Beyonce is just believing you’re Beyonce — and you’re Beyonce,” Broccoli shouted before being drowned out by another round of wild applause from the crowd.
Also impressing the judges that night was fellow South Kingstown sophomore Lily Schofield, who sang “Killing Me Softly” by the Fugees. Unlike Utterback, Schofield had previously competed in the competition, though it’s been several years since her last performance.
“The last time I was here I was a lot younger but not much shorter,” Schofield joked with Simpson and the audience.
In that time, though, her voice has grown tremendously.
“Your runs, from the last time I heard you, to now, are just so innate,” Van Pelt said. “You can just tell that that’s from your soul and it’s just coming out of you. I loved it.”
“I was so engaged because obviously, we know that song and we’ve heard it, but no one’s ever heard that song the way you just did it,” she added. “You made it work for you.”
Although Schofield fell out of the track a few times, Van Pelt was impressed by the creative ways Schofield was able to find her way back. Any time she got lost, Broccoli said, Schofield was able to belt her way back to the beat — giving the performance soul and flair.
The attitude she brings to the stage is unteachable, Broccoli said, but as he’s said to her in the past, “preparation was going to be your thing.”
“You’re too damn good to get eliminated because you’re not prepared,” he said.
This particular song choice, Broccoli said, with its repetitions, was particularly challenging to execute without markers. Going forward, he recommended picking a song that allows her to know every second of what’s about to happen.
Wakefield Idol 2018 Top Four finalist Natalie Portillo also made a triumphant return to the stage last week, singing “Another Saturday Night” by Sam Cooke.
Broccoli still remembers the first night he ever judged Wakefield Idol, when Portillo brought down the house with Adel. Now she’s maturing into this super interesting, old soul, he said, who’s still a fun and fresh performer.
The true-to-herself performance was a smart choice, Van Pelt said, but she knows that Portillo has way more than what she showed that night.
“Be wary not to downplay your talents moving forward,” Van Pelt warned, “because I’ll tell you this much — the eight we sent through are quite good. Bring your best next time. Bring everything you’ve got.”
Also proceeding on to the next round of the competition are Kristina McClure, who sang “House Of The Rising Sun” by The Animals, Charli Ocean, who sang “Liability” by Lorde, Carson Javery, who sang “I Just Want To Make Love To You” by Etta James, and Julian Trilling, who sang the Jessica Rabbit version of “Why Don’t You Do Right?”
Not returning are Jack Caron, who sang “Dancing On My Own” by Calum Scott, Ruby Costa, who sang “Teardrops On My Guitar” by Taylor Swift, Matt Curry, who sang “Folsom Prison” by Johnny Cash, and Rhiannon Martin, who narrowly missed a spot in the next round with her performance of “Valerie” by Amy Whinehouse.
This coming Thursday will be the fourth and final night of the preliminary rounds.
