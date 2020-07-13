(WAKEFIELD) – The Rotary Club of Wakefield provided Thundermist Health Center of South County with a generous $1,000 grant and hundreds of diapers to give to pregnant patients. The grant will support the organization’s food cabinet. Each Thundermist location offers food to patients experiencing food insecurity. With the COVID-19 crisis, Thundermist switched to a “meal kit” model.
“We are working hard to ensure patients have access to the food they need to get through this crisis,” said Wakefield’s Medical Director, Christopher Klaus, M.D. “We know many people with underlying health conditions and special dietary needs are not comfortable to go to the grocery store and may not have the means to order grocery delivery. We are trying to fill that gap for patients.”
Thundermist President/CEO Jeanne LaChance stated, “The generous grant from the Rotary Club of Wakefield allows us to purchase foods to support the needs of the community. We know how important adequate nutrition is to overall health. Support from community partners like the Rotary Club will feed hundreds of patients in need.”
Thundermist provides primary care, dental care, behavioral health care and social services to patients. To schedule an appointment, please call 401-767-4100.
