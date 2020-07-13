(From left to right) Beth Leconte (Wakefield Rotary Club), Whitney Derby, Dr. Van Hemelrijck, (also a member of Wakefield Rotary Club), Hannah Snoeren-Place, Donna Vignali (Wakefield Rotary Club), Bob Cruz (Immediate Past President, Wakefield Rotary Club) pose with a check for a $1,000 grant donation from the Wakefield Rotary Club that will support Thundermist's food cabinet program.