PROVIDENCE – On Monday, Governor Gina Raimondo signed an executive order moving the state’s Presidential Preference Primary Election from April 28 to June 2 due to COVID-19 concerns. The election, the governor said, will be conducted mostly via mail-in ballots.
“Last week, the Board of Elections requested that the presidential primary election be postponed from April 28 to June 2 and that the election take place primarily by mail ballot,” wrote Raimondo in a Monday Tweet. “I am following the advice of the Board of Elections, and will sign an executive order to do this.”
Rhode Island now joins a number of other states shifting primary election dates to later in the year due to the spread of COVID-19, including Ohio, Georgia, Indiana, Connecticut, Kentucky, Maryland and Louisiana. The Pennsylvania Legislature is set to vote on a primary date change this week, after it was reported Governor Tom Wolf and state lawmakers had reached a verbal agreement to do so Monday. Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, also postponed its primary on Saturday.
The Rhode Island Board of Elections said it would work closely with Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea and municipalities to conduct the Primary Election safely. In a statement, Gorbea applauded the governor’s decision to move the primary date back.
“I applaud Governor Raimondo’s efforts to protect the health of Rhode Island voters and election workers, and I thank her for her leadership during this challenging time,” said Gorbea. “A predominantly mail ballot election will ensure that all eligible Rhode Islanders can cast a ballot in a safe and secure manner while protecting the integrity of every vote. Our first step in the coming weeks will be to send all registered voters a mail ballot application with a postage-paid return envelope.”
Gorbea acknowledged that the date and format change may prove confusing for some voters, and noted that in her testimony to the board of elections last week, the Secretary of State proposed a task force be established that could help “broker solutions ensuring we do not unintentionally disenfranchise any portion of our electorate.”
“My office will work proactively and collaboratively with the Board of Elections and local boards of canvassers to hold a fair and secure election on June 2,” Gorbea concluded.
In 2016, Bernie Sanders won the state’s Democratic Presidential Primary election, beating Hillary Clinton with 55 percent of the vote, and Donald Trump beat out then-Ohio governor John Kasich with 63.8 percent of the vote on the Republican side.
On Monday, Raimondo also announced new restrictions on domestic travel, ordering anyone returning to Rhode Island by plane to self-quarantine for 14 days. The new directive does not apply to public safety and healthcare professionals, along with pilots, and went into effect at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Raimondo said those landing in the state would be greeted by a state official or member of the Rhode Island National Guard, who would explain the new restriction.
