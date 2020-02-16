NARRAGANSETT – A Washington County Superior Court Judge temporarily restored the town pension of former Narragansett Police Officer Matthew Riley, who was convicted in federal court last year after pleading guilty to sending sexually explicit photos and messages to a 15-year-old girl in Nebraska. The judge’s order for preliminary injunctive relief was granted after an attorney representing Riley and his wife filed a complaint in Washington County Superior Court last year following the Narragansett Pension Board’s decision to revoke the former officer’s benefits.
The complaint, submitted in September of last year, seeks both declaratory and injunctive relief and alleges that Riley’s Constitutional rights to due process were violated by the procedure in which the board revoked his pension.
“During [an executive session of the pension board on June 19], counsel for the Rileys inquired as to whether or not the board had adopted any rules and regulations governing the procedure by which a member’s pension might be revoked,” the complaint, filed by attorney Joseph F. Penza, Jr. on behalf of the Rileys, reads. “The board advised counsel that it had no such procedure and that it had never attempted to revoke the pension of a member.”
“Counsel then asked how the case could be heard without any procedures in place dealing with matters such as notice, the burden of proof, the presentation of witnesses and other procedural issues that might arise,” the complaint continues. “He was advised that the board decides the granting (or denying) of pensions each month and that it would simply follow that procedure–notwithstanding the fact that this was the first revocation matter.”
The complaint also alleges that the Riley counsel’s request to cross examine Jill Lawler, town council liaison to the pension board, was denied at the board’s meeting on Aug. 14, at which Lawler told the board that the town’s pension revocation ordinance was “black and white.”
“Any member who, at or after retirement, is found guilty by the pension board of misfeasance or malfeasance during service with the town and who, but for retirement, would have been discharged or removed from such service therefore shall not be entitled to a retirement allowance under this section,” reads Chapter 58, Section 36 of the document titled “benefits forfeited” of the town’s Code of Ordinances.
On May 31 of 2017, federal and state authorities raided Riley’s home on Orchard Avenue in Narragansett. Five days later, Riley retired from the police department. The next month, the pension board granted Riley his pension, before an arrest was made or charges were filed against the former Narragansett cop, with the board noting the pension could be revoked if charges were filed or a conviction made. Riley was a member of the Narragansett Police Department for 28 years. His pension equates to an annual amount of $54,652.44. The town has paid approximately $110,000 toward Riley’s pension to date.
The order from Judge Sarah Taft-Carter is retroactive to the pension board’s decision to revoke in August. The vote to take back Riley’s pension was near unanimous, with the only dissenting vote coming from the police department’s representative on the board.
Both parties were asked to submit memorandums last month regarding the Constitutionality of the town’s pension ordinance. The plaintiffs argued the language of the ordinance was vague, the town said it was clear.
The court is likely to make a final decision on the case in the coming months.
Riley began sending the victim photos,messages and video when she was 14 yrs.old
Since a 3% compounded COLA is due to begin applying to Riley's $54k pension on 7/1/2021 over a 30 yrs retirement period Riley will collect over $2.2M .
Riley's Due Process rights were not violated the only relevant issue in the claw back of his pension.
