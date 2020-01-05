PEACE DALE — This year, Rhode Islanders will have the chance to experience local history from the people’s perspective.
On May 1, the RI People’s History Museum will be opening its doors in Peace Dale for the first time, providing “opportunities for people to learn about, be inspired by and get involved in ideas worth fighting for.”
This museum would not be possible without the support of the community, nor the organizing efforts of The Collective. The local organization, which currently operates as a bookstore, infoshop, lending library, reading room and community meeting space located in Peace Dale, now looks to broader horizons of educating people on the unique history and struggles of Rhode Islanders.
Rather than looking at history from the perspective of the victors and leaders, the history of the Ocean State will be told from the perspective and stories of normal, every-day people.
The inspiration behind the museum was due in part to the number of community activists and organizers that come to speak at the Collective throughout the year, according to Sarah Markey, one of the four women who owns and operates the organization.
“We realized that there’s a history of people coming together in Rhode Island to fight for progress,” Markey said.
The RI People’s History Museum will tell the story of the Ocean State through historical artifacts and the lived experiences of working people. The museum will provide exhibits, presentations, and hands-on experiences from the perspectives of laborers, people of color, immigrants and women.
In order to help share the history of Rhode Island, “we felt the best way to do it right was to get the perspective and experiences of many different people.” Roughly 25 people, be they organizers, activists or historians, have come together to form the museum’s organizing committee.
The value of a people’s history is perfectly summarized by the Zinn Education Project, according to Markey, because it flips the script.
“When we look at history from the standpoint of the workers and not just the owners, the soldiers and not just the generals, the invaded and not just the invaders, we can begin to see society more fully, more accurately,” according to the Zinn Education Project. “The more clearly we see the past, the more clearly we’ll see the present — and be equipped to improve it.”
Some of the museum’s first exhibits will include the Revolutionary Union of the 1970’s, Reproductive Rights in Rhode Island and Standing Together at Brown and Sharpe: The story of America’s longest strike.
Many of the exhibits and labor will be donated at first, according Markey, so as the museum prepares for its grand opening in May, the biggest need at the moment is the cost of rent.
On New Year’s Eve, the RI People’s History Museum created a GoFundMe page, asking members of the Rhode Island, South Kingstown and Peace Dale communities for their support in these efforts. Within two days, the effort has already risen more than $1,300 in donations, thanks to the generosity of nearly 30 donors and many more who’ve shared the appeal on social media platforms.
In all, the museum is currently looking to raise $5,000.
In addition to its social media fundraising campaign, the RI People’s History Museum will also be hosting a fundraising event at the Pump House Music Works on Feb. 29, welcoming members of the community to come enjoy the musical stylings of Ted Leo and Burning Barn.
Tickets are currently on sale for $20 and all proceeds will be going directly to the RI People’s History Museum. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will kick off at 7 p.m.
Though the museum will not celebrate its grand opening for several more months, work is already underway designing the museum’s permanent and rotating exhibits. As the museum grows over time, the organizing committee plans to bring in new exhibits and guest speakers, and hire staff to help with educational outreach and curating as the organization grows over time.
Supporters of this project include the National Education Association of Rhode Island, Providence Central Federated Council, Rhode Island AFL-CIO, Rhode Island Federation of Teachers, Rhode Island Labor History Society, Teamsters Local 251 and URI American Association of University Professors.
