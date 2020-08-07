Everything is in place for the URI men’s and women’s basketball teams for their 2020-21 seasons. From rosters to schedules, both Ram squads are ready to hit the ground running. Now they just have to hope that there is a 2020 season.
The Atlantic 10, just days after postponing the Fall sports seasons, announced the home-and-away pairings for their basketball teams. For the men, the news concluded yet another busy offseason week.
Head coach David Cox finished his roster rebuild at the tail end of last week, using the team’s final available scholarship on 6-foot-7 Ileri Ayo-Faleye. It’s expected the wing from Pennsylvania will redshirt his first season with the Rams. At Cedar Crest High School, Ayo-Faleye failed to attract the attention of college scouts: he graduated with a total of one Division I scholarship offer to his name (St. Francis).
Still wanting to play at that high level, Ayo-Faleye decided to do a post-graduate year at Putnam Science (CT). That opened the recruiting floodgates. All of a sudden, he was posting a new offer on his Twitter account seemingly every afternoon. URI ultimately won out over the likes of Brown, Yale and Towson.
The newfound attention put a wrench in his Putnam Science plans. He’s opted to skip the post-grad and join up with Rhody posthaste.
The URI men will have a tough task in any potential 2020 campaign. After a challenging non-conference slate, they will have to play the likes of Saint Louis and Richmond on the road. They also have home-and-home pairings with Dayton, Davidson and VCU.
2020-21 Atlantic 10 Pairings for URI MEN
Home
Dayton - 29-2 (18-0 Atlantic 10)
St. Bonaventure - 19-12 (11-7 Atlantic 10)
Davidson - 16-14 (10-8 Atlantic 10)
VCU - 18-13 (8-10 Atlantic 10)
Massachusetts - 14-17 (8-10 Atlantic 10)
George Washington - 12-20 (6-12 Atlantic 10)
George Mason - 17-15 (5-13 Atlantic 10)
Fordham - 9-22 (2-16 Atlantic 10)
Saint Joseph’s - 6-26 (2-16 Atlantic 10)
Away
Dayton - 29-2 (18-0 Atlantic 10)
Richmond - 24-7 (14-4 Atlantic 10)
Saint Louis - 23-8 (12-6 Atlantic 10)
Duquesne - 21-9 (11-7 Atlantic 10)
Davidson - 16-14 (10-8 Atlantic 10)
VCU - 18-13 (8-10 Atlantic 10)
Massachusetts - 14-17 (8-10 Atlantic 10)
La Salle - 15-15 (6-12 Atlantic 10)
Saint Joseph’s - 6-26 (2-16 Atlantic 10)
2020-21 A-10 Pairings for URI WOMEN
HOME
Massachusetts
Richmond
La Salle
Dayton
George Washington
Duquesne
Fordham
Saint Joseph’s
AWAY
Massachusetts
Richmond
La Salle
St. Bonaventure
Davidson
George Mason
VCU
Saint Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.