PROVIDENCE – In a press briefing Wednesday, Governor Gina Raimondo said the state was likely at a plateau in terms of new coronaviruses in the state and hinted at what a potential reopening could look like in the near future, with the governor stressing any return to normalcy would come in stages and with caveats.
“At the moment, we’re hovering at a bit of a plateau,” said Raimondo. “I don’t know that we can say it’s a trend. I don’t know that we can say precisely where we are in the peak.”
“But I do know it’s good news,” Raimondo continued. “This is good news and this is a good news day because we are clearly, if you look at the hospitalizations and the ICU hospitalizations, everything is very stable. Although we haven’t yet started to decline, and we may still not quite be at our peak, this is good news, that we are in a stable place. All the decisions we’ve made and all the hard work that you’ve all done to wear masks, wash our hands, stay at home, especially when you’re sick, these are all the important and necessary things and you’re starting to see some real impact. I hope that you will take some heart in the data that we’re showing and feel that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel.”
Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health announced 365 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state Wednesday, bringing Rhode Island’s total to 5,841 cases, along with an additional 10 deaths due to the virus, making the state’s total fatalities 181. Rhode Island is now consistently testing over 2,000 people a day, a rate that is among the highest in the nation. As of Wednesday, 270 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 71 of those patients in the ICU. 44 patients are on ventilators. There have been 315 patients discharged from the hospital thus far.
The governor also extended her thanks to the private sector, which she said had paired with public services to provide essential work during the crisis, while noting that she takes pause whenever mentioning that the state is in a good position due to the conditions the new way of isolated life may be forcing upon people.
“Every time I begin to say we’re in a decent place, I have to stop myself, because if you’re at home and you’re out of work or your kid is struggling to learn with distance learning, it doesn’t feel like a decent place,” said Raimondo. “But relative to where we could have been and relative to where some cities and states are, we’re at a more stable place and that’s because of these great [public-private] partnerships.”
On Tuesday, Raimondo outlined six key questions she said the state would be using as guiding principles for re-opening of the state and the economy:
- Has the rate of spread continued to decrease?
- Do we have the capacity to quickly identify community spread on an ongoing basis before a major outbreak occurs?
- Do we have necessary supports in place for vulnerable populations, and for anyone in quarantine?
- Doe sour healthcare system have the capacity and the personal protective equipment to handle future surges?
- Do businesses, schools, child care sites, faith organizations and recreational spaces have plans for long-term social distancing?
- Are we prepared to reimpose measures, or reclose certain sectors of the economy, if it becomes necessary?
Throughout her daily press briefings addressing the local latest in regard to the coronavirus pandemic, Raimondo has said that any reopening of the state and the economy would come in phases. On Wednesday, she reiterated that point while describing what a “new normal” could look life for Rhode Island.
“I worry that once we start the process of reopening, it’s human nature to want to jump the gun,” said the governor. “We’re all going to have to be brave. We’re all anxious to go to work. But we also have to be careful because we’re going to be living with new conditions for a long time. And if we don’t follow the rules, we’ll be back to where we were a few weeks ago, so we can’t do that.”
Raimondo also addressed those over 60 years of age, stating that a return to some kind of normalcy for this group may be delayed, due to COVID-19’s harsher effect on the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.
“We’re trying to make it so that if you have to stay home, when you stay home, you can have services delivered to you,” said Raimondo. “When we start to reopen the economy, we’re going to have to pay special attention to people who are 60 or older. As we start to relax some of the stay-at-home orders, the social distancing requirements, I just want people who are in that older age group to start to come to terms now with the fact you’re re-entry is going to be a bit different, a bit slower, and you will continue to have a different set of regulations designed to keep you safe, healthy and well and all of your loved ones.”
“The reality is the older you get, the worst this disease is, and we want to take care of you, we want to take care of everybody,” she added.
The governor said the state was working on new regulations and requirements that would specifically address this age group as the state starts to potentially reopen in the near future.
Finally, in celebration of Earth Day, Raimondo announced that she had directed the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) to begin work on a plan to reopen the state’s parks and beaches in the coming weeks, again, with steep changes to normal operations.
“I’ve asked Janet Coit, [RIDEM Director] to come up with a plan around a phased approach for reopening our state parks and beaches and I hope to be able to announce that plan to you in about a week,” she said. “It is my hope that we’ll begin to be able to enjoy our state parks and beaches in some form or fashion again in the month of May.”
“When we do it, we’re not going to just reopen them,” she continued. “We’ll be reopening them, like everything else, in a staged fashion, slowly, with new restrictions, incrementally, leading up to, an eventual complete reopening, also with new restrictions.”
Raimondo added that working toward a reopening of these public spaces was cause for hope in defeating the novel coronavirus.
