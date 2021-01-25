RHODE ISLAND – While the constraints of the pandemic may have prevented people from physically coming together on Wednesday, many Rhode Island elected officials chose to celebrate the Presidential Inauguration by sharing words of unity.
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, who was recently tapped by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. to serve as his administration’s commerce secretary, tweeted out words of congratulations and hope for the future.
“Today we turn the page to a new chapter in America’s story — a time to come together, to heal, and to build back better,” Raimondo wrote, going on to state that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were “already making history.”
“The work is just beginning,” she added.
Although Raimondo’s appointment as commerce secretary is still subject to Senate approval, she will most likely be replaced by Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Dan McKee – who has held the office for the past six years.
“Today marks a new start for our nation – a time to come together to overcome the unprecedented challenges we face,” McKee shared in a statement on Wednesday. “I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris in this historic moment and look forward to working with them to beat COVID-19 and rebuild our economy here in Rhode Island, so we come out of this pandemic stronger than we went in.”
As a small businessman who has owned and operated successful small businesses in the Blackstone Valley for three decades, McKee knew firsthand the struggles and hardships many small businesses owners were facing due to the pandemic – making him a fierce advocate. McKee had held numerous small business town hall meetings to address concerns, and for several months since the summer season, has strongly pressed Raimondo to release an additional $150 million in CARES Act funds.
He hopes new, “honest leadership and partners at the federal level who will help us deliver relief to small businesses, address a learning loss among millions of kids, and lift up hardworking families who are doing all they can to make ends meet.”
His official statement also expressed hopes of Biden being able to unite the nation, as well as gratitude to the Rhode Island National Guard members, and others in Washington, D.C. that day to “safeguard the inauguration and protect our democracy.”
In addition to state and local law enforcement already in Washington, D.C., the Presidential Inauguration was also attended by 25,000 National Guard Members. Heightened security measures were embraced following the events of Jan. 6 – when insurrectionists broke into the Capitol Building, wrecking havoc and violence in their path, in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election results.
Heightened security measures were also embraced back in the Ocean State, despite Rhode Island State Police not receiving any credible threats of an attack on the Statehouse, or anywhere else in the state, for that matter.
For several days, Rhode Island State Police remained posted outside the Statehouse, and members of the Rhode Island National Guard could be seen circling the state office buildings in humvees.
“The Rhode Island State Police is prepared to address any risks to public safety and meet any security challenges that could develop,” said Col. James M. Manni, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and director of the Department of Public Safety. His statement of reassurance came almost a full week before Biden was officially sworn into office.
The presence held at the Statehouse, which spanned several days and extended into Inauguration Day, appeared to successfully deter any potential of violent protests. On Wednesday morning, hours before Biden was set to be sworn into office, no crowds or protests were seen anywhere near the Statehouse.
Other words of congratulations on Wednesday came from Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea – who made history when she became the first Hispanic elected to statewide office in New England in 2014. From her personal Twitter page, Gorbea thanked Harris “for vividly showing the strength diversity brings by having Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor” swear her into office.
Harris is not only the first woman to serve as vice president, but will also be going down in history as the woman of color to serve in the role.
Rhode Island Rep. Justine Caldwell (Dist. 30 – East Greenwich, West Greenwich) and Sen. Bridget Valverde (Dist. 35 – East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Narragansett), both of whom were inspired to run for office for the first time in 2018, in part because of 2016 presidential election results, commented on the historic significance of the day.
“I remember four years ago, a very different day, a time that made me look around and think about how I could be someone who made a bigger difference in the world,” Caldwell shared in a social media post on Wednesday while watching the inauguration proceeding from home.
“I have met so many wonderful people on that journey, and so many of us spent the last four years reaching outside our comfort zones - maybe we knocked on a door for the first time, or we testified at a Statehouse, or even voted for every race on our ballots because we had really learned how much our voice mattered in our local communities,” she went on. “We spent four years working hard, hoping it would be enough. And, here we are.”
Valverde’s was short, but to the point.
“The decency has already started, everyone,” she tweeted out. “And it feels good. It feels real good.”
Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (Dist. 33 – Narragansett, South Kingstown) also commented on the historical significance of the day – especially for young women.
“Our daughters and granddaughters born after today will never realize how difficult a journey this has been for all women past and present,” she wrote, alongside an image of the current vice president.
In a separate post, McEntee shared that “a new day is dawning on America.”
“We the people have spoken,” McEntee wrote on her official Facebook page. “Hope is being restored! I am filled with excitement for the future of our nation!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.