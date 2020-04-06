RHODE ISLAND – The State of Rhode Island has doubled its testing capacity overnight, according to Gov. Gina Raimondo, thanks to a partnership with CVS Pharmacy.
Thanks to CVS Pharmacy, the parking lot of Twin River Casino in Lincoln has become a new, rapid, drive-thru testing center – capable of testing 1,000 people each day. Rather than sending samples off to a lab, these results will available in 15 minutes, according to Raimondo.
"Today is a good day in our fight against coronavirus," Raimondo said. "Due to this one new site, in partnership with CVS, we have quite literally, overnight, doubled our testing capacity here in the State of Rhode Island."
"Yesterday, I said we were testing just over 1,000 people," she added. "And today I'm telling you we can test more than 2,000 people a day."
The results at this new testing location are so rapid, according to Raimondo, that those tested will be asked to wait for them in their cars.
Although this new option does not require a doctor referral, the site is meant for "folks who really have to go to work, and it is only for people who have symptoms," Raimondo said. Those who present symptoms, must leave the house and are 18 years old or older, can make an appointment online.
While the state has made major strides in ramping up its testing capabilities, James McDonald of the Rhode Island Department of Health said there are not enough resources to test those who are asymptomatic.
"What we need to be doing right now is testing those with symptoms," McDonald said. "I just think for folks who are going to this CVS test site, if you're just curious about it and you feel fine, can you be curious about it at home and not go there today?"
"If you have symptoms and you don't feeling very good, you want to know what you're dealing with," he added. "Let's think about your fellow neighbor, and let them have that test."
The governor also announced 160 new cases today, bringing the state-wide total to 1,082 cases. Over 1,300 Rhode Islanders were tested on Sunday alone.
The number of coronavirus-related fatalities has also climbed. Raimondo announced two more deaths today. There have been 27 coronavirus-related deaths in Rhode Island since the first case was announced 37 days ago.
Currently, there are 109 Rhode Islanders being hospitalized. Of these individuals, 37 people are in intensive care, and 26 have been intubated, according to McDonald.
