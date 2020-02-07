NARRAGANSETT – The Narragansett Town Council in a split vote Monday night failed to pass a resolution honoring victims of gun violence, a discussion that sparked a larger debate on gun control from some members of the public.
The motion was placed on the agenda by councilor Jesse Pugh and faced criticism for its political nature despite insistence from the sponsor the item was not about gun control, rather solely focused on “remembering, acknowledging and supporting victims of gun violence.”
The proposed resolution would have made Feb. 1, 2020 through Feb. 8, 2020, National Gun Survivors Week in Narragansett.
“There are certain purposes this week serves,” Pugh began. “One is to put a human face to America’s gun crisis. Another is to raise awareness and educate Americans on all forms of gun violence and the third is to enable individuals to recognize their direct, personal connections to gun violence.”
“Even though we don’t necessarily have a gun violence problem in Narragansett, many of us personally know people that were directly affected by violence through guns. The purpose of this is to really raise awareness and acknowledge and support survivors of gun violence.”
Councilor Richard Lema, however, took issue with the source of the resolution. National Gun Survivors Week is a creation of Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization founded by presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg in the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting that advocates for responsible gun ownership.
“This is a national resolution,” said Lema. “I just don’t feel the town should be dealing with resolutions [at the national level]. This is a special interest group. It identifies as a gun control and advocacy group and was founded and funded by now-presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg. I don’t think towns need to get into what’s going on nationally. I think people know what’s going on at that level. I think we need to focus more on what our town is about. I’m more interested in how I can keep the taxes low, how am I going to get the roads built, how am I going to maintain our buildings?”
Indeed, the resolution, which is about 300 words, had little to do with gun control measures and focused primarily on honoring victims.
“By commemorating National Gun Violence Survivors Week on February 1 to February 8, cities and towns across America will raise awareness about gun violence and honor the lives stolen by gun violence;” a part of the resolution reads. “A gun violence survivor is anyone who has personally experienced gun violence—whether you have witnessed an act of gun violence, been threatened or wounded with a gun, or had someone you know and cared for wounded or killed.”
There was brief language present in the resolution that alluded to forms of gun control, however, while championing responsible gun owners.
“We renew our commitment to reduce gun violence and pledge to do all we can to keep firearms out of the wrong hands and encourage responsible gun ownership to help keep our communities safe,” the resolution reads. The public, the overwhelming majority of which voiced support for the proposed resolution, then took to the podium when recognized by council president pro tem Jill Lawler, who was filling for an absent Matthew Mannix, Narragansett Town Council President.
“I absolutely support this in every way, shape and form,” said resident Karen Shabshelowitz. “I don’t like guns, and I’m thinking prevention comes from educating children about the danger of guns and the implications of guns. It’s a microcosm of what’s happening in small towns compared to the national level and I don’t think you can separate the two at all. I don’t think it’s political. For me, it’s personal. It’s hard to even imagine what it’s like to lose someone from gun violence. I totally disagree with you, Mr. Lema.”
Melissa Jenkins, a resident, noted the suicide of Narragansett resident Chad Thomas O’Brien, who took his own life via firearm at age 18 in 2006. “This is not about gun control or gun safety, even, this is just about honoring people that have lost a family member of have been a victim of gun violence themselves,” she said. “It’s not a political agenda. This is a very personal agenda to many people in Narragansett. It’s a tragedy for many and I hope you will honor them by recognizing this locally.”
Others agreed.
“This is just a well-intentioned resolution and I don’t know why we’re kicking it to death, it seems absurd to me,” said resident Catherine Celeberto. “It’s also denial to say that we do not have a gun control problem in this town. The husband of a Narragansett High School teacher committed suicide with a gun. There are people in this town who have weapons they shouldn’t have. There’s 393 million legally obtained guns in this country and there’s only 363 million people. I think we should just pass this resolution.”
Barbara Swanson, a resident, gun violence victim and volunteer for Moms Demand Action - the grassroots organization working within Everytown For Gun Safety, said the effects of gun violence were affecting children more than any other demographic.
“What really bothers me is the effect on the children,” she said. “Instances like Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. After and because of that shooting, new anxieties for younger generations of students were created. In a recent national poll, 75 percent of high school students, ages 15 to 17, cited mass shootings as a primary source of stress.”
“I think we’re doing our children a big disservice by brushing it under the rug,” Swanson added.
“I’m really shocked by the thinking that we should just worry about taxes,” said resident Susan Amoruso. “I don’t think the people of Westerly thought they had anything to worry about, yet there it was in Westerly. This is a very real threat in every single American town and city, no matter where you live. No one is immune to this.”
Not all residents were in unison on the issue, however.
“Possession of a gun is many times so valuable–it saves lives,” said resident Stanley Wojciechowski. “You’re not going to stop suicide, maybe with education, but not gun control. The value of a gun cannot be diminished. It is necessary to save your life. Yes, at times, negatives can happen on anything, even your car. You can kill with your car.”
Despite the disagreement happening, another resident took the podium to champion the discussion taking place.
“I just want to thank you for bringing this up,” said Peter Greyhill. “I think a motion like this, which causes discussion, is worth it. This is Democracy in action. I go with let’s run with something like this. If I read the resolution correctly, it’s just recognizing survivors. It’s not making a judgment call on the use of guns.”
When it came to call the matter to a vote, Lawler noted the importance of the motion whilst explaining why it would not receive her approval.
“I think it’s a great idea to put this motion on and bring this discussion up to today,” she said. “We have people in this town whose grandchildren were at Sandy Hook that terrible day. So gun violence certainly is a national and Narragansett issue. Rick lead the charge to get an additional resource officer in our schools, making sure students feel safe at school. But I believe this is a national issue, and we made a conscious decision on the council last term not to have any additional national days put on for a proclamation and I think that’s a good idea.”
Pugh shared a story of a relative who was currently serving a life sentence for a violent gun crime that had sent ripples through his family. After the meeting, when asked about his thoughts on the issue, Lema also shared a story of a close relative who committed suicide via firearm and stated "not everyone wants to spend a day remembering these things."
The vote produced a tied, 2-2 result, with councilors Pugh and Patrick Murray in favor (with the latter only approving after an amendment struck language mentioning "shootings by law enforcement" from the resolution) and councilors Lawler and Lema opposed. A tied voting outcome results in the motion at hand’s failure to pass.
