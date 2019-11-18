Community members frustrated with ‘party houses’ in town
SOUTH KINGSTOWN–Multiple community members appeared before the town council on Tuesday night to express their concerns and frustrations with “party houses” on Berth Avenue.
According to Richard Moniz of 10 Altin Ave., the parties have created “general nuisance to the surrounding neighbors.” Both homes that Moniz has brought to the attention of the council, the South Kingstown Police Department and the landlords, are currently being rented out to students attending the University of Rhode Island.
“I want the council to know that we understand that college students are going to party, and I even tried to address it with the students that were there in March and April because they were cutting through our property, our backyard where out 10-year-old granddaughter plays, and we had to put up a fence to stop it,” Moniz said.
The fence has not helped with the loud noises, college students climbing onto the roof with red cups in hand or students cutting through other neighbors’ yards.
“It’s gotten to the point where it’s a blue-collar neighborhood with people with young families, elderly, people who have to go to work in the morning, and you can’t sleep,” he added. “You just can’t sleep because of the parties.”
“This is not just about URI, there are party houses all over Narragansett and South Kingstown,” Moniz said, “but in particular these two houses are rented by URI kids.”
Moniz said he’s appreciative of all the South Kingstown Police have done, but realizes that they’ve got their hands tied since there is no zoning ordinance when it comes to parties in residential areas. His request to the town council is that they work to amend this.
Over the past two months, according to Moniz, South Kingstown Police have been there nine times to break up parties. No citations have been given to anyone, though, he said.
Town Solicitor Michael Ursillo said there are some things the town may do to begin amending the ordinance and get the issues under control. One option the town can look into is fining both the students and the landlords.
“Frankly, until you get to the point where the landlords have to pay, very little gets done,” Ursillo said.
South Kingstown Police Chief did share that the department was able to hand out several summonses on Sunday for improper conduct, a petty misdemeanor.
“That neighborhood is so close that any noise at all is going to disturb them,” Geaber said. “When you have 10 or 15 cars in the driveway at that house and the windows are open, it’s probably pretty loud.”
At this point, Geaber has begun instructing his officers to hand out citations.
“I don’t like the idea of giving the students a criminal record, but it comes to a point where you have to do that,” he said. “It’s only a town ordinance, but they have to get the message.”
Multiple residents from Altin and Berth Avenues and Diane Drive also expressed their concerns about the partying and the noise in their neighborhood.
“It has been absolutely miserable this last year,” Luke Campbell of 15 Berth Ave. said. “My girlfriend and I have not had a sound night sleep without wearing earplugs. Period.”
It’s not just the partying, he said, but the residents of the homes parking on his lawn or blocking him into his own driveway. When parties are broken up and students are sent home, he’ll sometimes have dozens of people cutting through his property, screaming and fighting in the early morning hours, he said.
“I’m scared, honestly,” he said. “I’m terrified. I don’t know what they’re going to do.”
Other times, when the parties are broken up, more often than not, students come back later in the evening.
Andrew Bird of 32 Altin Ave. said there needs to be a long-term solution to these problems because a simple phone call to the police isn’t cutting it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.