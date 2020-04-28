NARRAGANSETT – In March of 2018, applicant Craig Miller proposed an adaptive reuse of the former Presbyterian Church located at 114 Boon Street, hoping to recreate the look and aesthetic of the original house of worship while changing the building’s interior to accommodate four living units. The board—on the basis of density, a lack of an affordable unit and on-street parking concerns—denied the proposal in a split vote. This decision was later unanimously upheld by the Narragansett Zoning Board of Review. On Tuesday, in a virtual meeting, Miller was before the board again concerning the same property, this time proposing four units, with one designated as affordable, though doing away with most of the historic recreation component.
“We’re not proposing to have the same charm and character that the previous application had, simply because, as we’ve said before, we can’t do both,” said Miller. “We can’t provide historic restoration or preservation or interpretation and an affordable unit. So we’re going with a more traditional form of building construction for the current times.”
114 Boon Street, a former Presbyterian Church erected in 1881, has sat largely idle for the better part of five decades, ceasing its role as a place of worship in the early 20th century. Since, the building has been subject to hurricane forces and fires, leaving it run down and undeveloped. Miller, represented by attorney John Kenyon, had two years ago proposed what he called an “adaptive reuse” of the property (including reconstruction of its bell tower), which sits in an R-10 zone on an approximately 17,500-square-foot lot, to recreate the look of the former church and add a second and third story for residential purposes. However, in a 3-2 vote in March of 2018, the planning board rejected the proposal, citing density issues, as Narragansett Building Code would only allow for the construction of two units on the lot, as well as neighborhood concerns around additional on-street parking that would be created by the residential units as proposed, as well as the lack of an affordable unit out of the four market-rate units slated for the space.
Prior to the rejection, Miller, who owns the building, said he intended to live in one of the units with his family, and described potential occupants of the building as “empty nesters” with the financial means to rent or purchase the units at market-rate value.
Miller, still represented by Kenyon, on Tuesday presented a fresh application to the planning board that seemingly took into account those concerns from two years ago. In the new design, Miller proposed a small parking garage on the first floor of the building to alleviate the on-street parking concerns, along with the designation of one of the four units as affordable. Planning board members, however, still took issue with the design.
“To me, I don’t see a material difference in terms of the issues that we confronted last time,” said planning board chair Terence Fleming. “The proposal that came in last time was for four market-rate units. It’s still, to me, four units. There’s still the parking issue. We’ve never counted garage parking for meeting the standard in this town. I think that’s a debatable point, but that’s something that will probably have to be fleshed out quite extensively as we have no history or tradition of allowing garage spaces to be counted as parking.”
Fleming also took aim at the unit to be designated as affordable, stating it proposed at a size significantly smaller than the three market-rate units, which would be a violation of state law, he said.
“I also looked at the floor layout and, correct me if I’m wrong, but the size of the affordable is no more than at most half of the market-rate units, sometimes even less than that in terms of square footage, and I’m not sure how that would meet the standard of making sure that the affordable units weren’t viewed as or considered to be lesser than the market-rate units, which is always the standard under the Affordable Housing Act, which we’ve tried to follow,” he said. “I’m kind of curious about that being half the size of the three market-rate units.”
Planning board vice chair Dr. Joseph O’Neill agreed.
“Certainly, the affordable unit there is a fraction of the size of the other units,” he said. “I know we discussed this over the years on our board, that the idea of affordable housing is to blend into whatever the project is and this obviously would be put in as sort of a minor part of a project.”
Planning board member Robin Plaziak commented that the parking spaces in the proposed garage were smaller than standard size, which was backed up by Narragansett Environmental Planning Specialist Jill Sabo.
Fleming, O’Neill and Plaziak had cast the three votes in rejection of Miller’s previous application in 2018. Planning board member Donald Leighton, who approved the earlier proposal, was again optimistic that the right design could work for the property.
“Because the design is in its early stages, I’m hoping that maybe looking at the affordable unit, the concerns that [Fleming and O’Neill] have about the affordable unit, and certainly the function of the parking, hopefully those things get massages so that they truly do work,” said Leighton. “I’m encouraged that these things can be worked out. My biggest concern is the overall appearance. Obviously when the elevations come together, that will be of great interest.”
“I drove by the site again today, and I’m still waiting for something special to happen to this site,” he continued. “I thought your original application was special. I’m just waiting for something to happen that’s going to work with the neighborhood and work with the density as much as possible.”
The item heard regarding 114 Boon Street Tuesday evening was in the pre-application stage, meaning no vote or decision was required in regard to the proposal yet. Simply, the planning board was giving feedback on the design as presented, and it is likely Kenyon and Miller will come back with an updated version in the near future. Kenyon said he and Miller would revise the proposal to ensure the proposed affordable unit complied with state regulations, and said they would consult town staff and other sources to possibly enhance the size of the parking spaces in the garage. Narragansett has traditionally not counted garages as adequate parking space due to the tendency of owners or occupants utilizing the garages for other means (storage, workspace, additional living space, etc.) and then parking on the street or elsewhere.
Planning board member Vincent Indeglia—the other vote of approval for the project in 2018—was not present at the Tuesday meeting.
