On Sept. 21,1938, the eastern coast of the U.S. did not have any forewarning. The U.S. Weather Bureau created in 1890 and renamed the National Weather Service in 1970, was the agency responsible for weather forecasting. Coincidentally in January 1938, a confidential report on the Bureau described it as a “sorry state of affairs,“ where forecasters were poorly trained and systematic planning was not used and where forecasters had to scrape by to get information wherever they could.
Tracking a storm used six basic tools. Three relatively new the telephone, telegraph and radio. And three 17th-century instruments the thermometer, barometer and hygrometer to measure humidity.
The bureau relied on communication from weather posts in the Carribean islands and observations from ships in the coastal waters of the Atlantic.
On Sept. 9, 1938, the storm was first analyzed by ship data as developing near the Cape Verde Islands and tracking across the Atlantic and up the eastern seaboard of the U.S.
About a week later, the captain of a Brazilian freighter sited the storm near Puerto Rico and radioed the Weather Bureau expecting it would make landfall in southern Florida.
The information was telegraphed to a chain of relay bases along the east coast. Most southern, Jacksonville, FL would receive this information. They would track a hurricane as far north as Carolina’s Outer Banks. When a storm reached Cape Hatteras, the D.C. office took over and issued forecasts for the northern half of the Atlantic seaboard through to Maine.
Sept. 19 the hurricane was reported 650 miles east southeast of Miami. Florida was warned of a storm of dangerous proportions and was on alert. Residents of the Miami-Palm Beach took the warnings very seriously, recalling the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935 in Key West with the loss of 485 lives. Floridians prepared. Emergency shelters were in place, windows boarded up and anything with the potential to be airborne was secured. There was a run on food supplies, batteries, kerosene lamps etc.
Sept. 20 at 1:00 p.m., the hurricane was now about 350 miles east of Daytona Beach. Jacksonville office indicates a storm will speed up and take a turn to north or northwest. Florida was spared.
9:00 p.m. Jacksonville advisory mentioning “severe hurricane “ moving due north. Storm warnings extend to Atlantic City, NJ.
Sept. 21 Because Jacksonville office had told Mariners to stay off the waters, there were very few reports of the hurricane’s exact strength and location. A vital link in the chain of communication had been broken.
1:00 a.m. Storm located 275 miles south of Cape Hatteras. Later analysis shows actually 60 miles further north.
7:30 a.m. Center of hurricane approximately 140 miles north east of Cape Hatteras. This will be the last advisory from the Jacksonville office.
No alerts or warnings issued north of Atlantic City.
9:00 a.m. Washington takes over and issues storm warnings north of Atlantic City and south of Block Island to Eastport, MA. The advisory now called the hurricane a tropical storm!
The New York office at this point had not received a single piece of information about exact location or strength of the storm.
It’s important to note at this point the observations of a junior forecaster in the D.C. office. Charles Harold Pierce, a graduate of Clark University where he studied meteorology under Charles Brooks, who later became director of the Blue Hill Observatory. Pierce had joined the Weather Bureau in 1937.
According to his data, he believed the storm would curve into Long Island and southern New England due to blocking high pressure which would guide the storm inland. He was overruled by his superior the chief forecaster, Charles Mitchell.
An 11:30 a.m. advisory dropped the word "hurricane" and read “tropical storm... northerly winds along the Jersey, Maryland and southern Delaware coast will likely increase to whole gale force this afternoon and diminish tonight."
The New York Weather Bureau had no advanced warning of the storm and from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. “had received not a scrap of information about the storms whereabouts “
The citizens of New York City, Long Island and southern New England went about their usual activities not knowing what was about to happen.
Chief forecaster Mitchell resigned and Charles Pierce was promoted.
And so it was on Sept. 21, 1938:
“The day dawned fair and no one expected that the hurricane that had threatened the Florida coast and then veered off to sea would strike New England. The storm made a sudden turn to the west and struck Rhode Island before adequate warning could be given."
- Narragansett American Legion booklet describing the ‘38 hurricane.
The Narragansett Historical Society will be recognizing the 80th anniversary of the Hurricane with a program on Sept. 21 in the evening at Corliss Auditorium, URI Bay Campus. Featured speaker, David Robinson MA, a marine archeologist and a URI faculty member. There will also be an exhibit.
Any readers with memories or inherited memories or photos of the hurricane are encouraged to contact the Historical Society at nhs1888@aol.com .
Hope to hear from you.
-Donna Rodgers
This article is Part I of a three-part series.
