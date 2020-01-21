SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The Recreation Commission will be meeting tonight to discuss the proposed land swap application.
For the better half of last year, the town and South County Health have worked together to help solve the issue of limited parking at the hospital. The solution has been far from simple, however, and not without dissenting opinions.
The hospital hopes to expand its parking into the adjacent Town Farm Park, but this require more than just the approval of the council. An application must be submitted to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. From there, DEM will decided if they'll submit the application to the Department of the Interior.
Earlier this month, community members were welcomed to a public hearing in which they were able to express support, opposition, concern or questions to the council. Although the council held a general consensus of support for submitting an application, the written public comment period was extended.
Tonight, members of the recreation commission will once again be discussing the land swap proposal. Since plans first crossed their desks, the hospital has down scaled the plans to retain the current play structure. The town would still be losing a baseball practice field, however, if current plans move forward.
South County Health has also proposed adding a walking path that would circle the entire campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.