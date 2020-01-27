SOUTH KINGSTOWN — After much discussion, members of the recreation commission were in agreement on Tuesday night that they would like properties other than Glen Rock to be considered for the land swap with South County Health.
The 35-acre parcel of land, to be used for passive recreation such as hiking, birdwatching and fishing, in exchange for Town Farm Park, is not seen as “like-kind” in the eyes of the entire commission.
“It’s nice, it’s a beautiful property — but it’s different,” Recreation Commission Chair Palazzetti said. “The letter of the law and the spirit of the law is written as equivalent, and I don’t think it’s equivalent.”
Since the land swap proposal came before the recreation commission last month, both Vice Chair John Biafore and Treasurer Mark Noble have been out to visit the site for themselves. Neither saw the land as equivalent — especially since it would be exchanging active recreation space for passive recreation use.
Biafore disagreed with statements that the park’s declining use had somehow made it a passive space.
“I think that it’s a short-sighted statement, in a lot of ways,” he said. “Most importantly, it has a value to us as a parks system. I guarantee you, if Rex [Eberly] changed around some line and restriped it as a soccer field, or striped it as a lacrosse field, it would be used constantly.”
Multiple members of the commission expressed frustration with the process, which Biafore said was a bit like putting the cart before the horse.
“I want to make a blanket comment to the folks who are here tonight, but we’re faced with a very hard decision — a very hard task — that this is being brought to us, it feels like, almost after the fact,” William Litvin said. “After the fact of a portion of our park being leased to the hospital, after the fact of a portion of a park being sold that was a restriction of the park’s easement.”
If any of this had come to the recreation commission beforehand, Litvin said, the recommendations received may have been very different.
Biafore pointed out that when additional space was leased from Town Farm Park, the recreation commission was not made aware of this until after the fact.
“I was on the commission when this happened — this .32 acres,” Biafore said, pointing up at the aerial map. “This did not come to us for a vote. This happened and we were made aware of this lease.”
“I think it’s important that that’s known,” he added.
Although Town Farm Park could have been reworked or restriped several years ago, after the ball fields saw a decline in use, Biafore said when the last piece of the park had been carved out, “the writing was on the wall that that wasn’t the last time that something happened there.”
In addition to leased space, South County Health has also previously expanded into the park space. In the ‘90s, the hospital had purchased more than three acres of land from the town to expand its parking lot. Although deeds did not exchange hands, the hospital did provide the funds to purchase Tuckertown Park.
Members of the commission agreed that South County Health’s proposed improvements to the portion of Town Farm Park that the town hopes to retain, like creating a linear park, a new play area and overlooks, would be an improvement to what’s there today.
Secretary Joanne E. Blessing said that if these improvements are to happen, she thinks the hospital “should come forth to incur some of that.”
Instead of the Glen Rock property, members of the commission said they hope to see other recommendations. Although the town council is not bonded to commissions recommendation, one suggestion proposed at the table that night was buying property that could expand and improve another existing park space in town.
One of Biafore’s biggest issues with the current land swap proposal has been the appraisal values of the land. Town Farm Park, he said, were it not appraised as a government institution, would be valued much higher.
If the properties were not compared under the lens of their existing zoning and usage, Litvin warned, the value of the property the town is relinquishing could be much greater than the Glen Rock property. Biafore, however, said that was exactly the point he was trying to make.
“That’s what I’ve had the largest problem with this whole time,” he said.
The land that the hospital hopes to swap for Town Farm Park, he argues, would most likely get donated to the town anyway.
“I don’t see any value to the town for that being the swap for this,” Biafore said.
Litvin and Palazzetti both expressed a willingness to work with the hospital and be good neighbors, but a need to look out for the recreational opportunities for residents.
“I would have to agree with John [Biafore] that, and I said it earlier, that you kind of offered one flavor, and that’s your choice,” Litvin said.
South County Health President and CEO Aaron Robinson said it was unfortunate the recreation commission reversed course on its earlier unanimous recommendation to approve the Glen Rock land swap, via an email communication on Thursday morning.
“The Glen Rock parcel was identified by the South Kingstown Land Trust as a valuable environmental asset worth protecting,” Robinson said. “Now, it may go back on the market with no guarantee as to its future usage.”
South County Health will again present its case to the town council, he said, about the critical need for parking.
“If we are unable to grow, it will severely hamper our ability to exist as an independent health system that not only provides the highest quality care in the state but is one of our community’s largest employers,” Robinson said.
This could, he added, force South County Health to explore alternate areas to develop and deliver health care services.
“We remain hopeful that the town council will vote favorably on this proposed land swap,” Robinson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.