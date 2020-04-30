SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Playground structures and tennis courts will likely remain out of commission for the foreseeable future, according to Director of Leisure Services Terry Murphy, but residents can still enjoy the great outdoors in other ways.
Currently, all part-time recreation specialists have been assigned to monitor park activity levels throughout town, ensuring that South Kingstown residents are abiding by social distancing guidelines. Those out hiking trails near Curtis Corner Playing Fields, walking the bike path or just out for some fresh air have, at large, been falling in line with guidelines put forward by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Rhode Island Department of Health.
“We’re hoping that allows us to keep the parks open,” Murphy said during a recreation commission meeting on Monday night. “We know that some communities have closed their parks down completely, but we don’t think that’s a good idea.”
“I think that most would agree that people need a place to go walk, get fresh air and be in green space,” she added. “People have been good.”
During this past weekend, which saw warmer than usual temperatures, there were no reports of residents flouting any town or health department guidelines, according to Murphy.
“I think that people are kind of getting used to the idea of what they can and can not do inside the parks,” she said.
Recreation Commission Chair David J. Palazzetti said safely keeping outdoor recreational spaces open to as many people as possible has likely been a huge help to families and students now working from home.
Vice Chair John J. Biafore, who has been known to frequent the town disc golf course, said he’s seen a few families and small groups of no more than three or four people spread out across the park. Limited parking has been helpful with this, he said.
Because the weather has been improving, however, the department has received questions from community members about the possibility of reopening tennis courts. In the future, Biafore hopes the department might be able to safely reopen some facilities with limitations.
Because there are so many unknown variables surrounding this budget season, and the current health crisis, the department is unsure of when they’ll be able to open up beach operations this summer.
This year, despite unprecedented circumstances, the budget is still in relatively good standing, according to Murphy.
Although the Neighborhood Guild may be empty and there’s no pickleball games happening at the Recreation Center, the dip in rental income has not been detrimental. Already this year, the Parks and Recreation Department was able to exceed rental expectations.
Outside revenue funds are also still stable, according to Murphy, since the town will likely dip into reserve funds to help fund programs and schools this year. Since the commission last met to discuss the budget, increases have been nominal, though the department is looking at what 10 percent, 15 percent and 25 percent reductions would look like.
“Our budgets are unique in a way,” Murphy said, particularly when considering the fact that the Guild is self-sustaining. “A lot of our revenue depends on us spending money on instructors and professional services in order to run programs.”
Unless there’s a budget referendum, the final budget adoption will take place on April 27, according to Murphy.
The operational budget is almost flatlined, Palazzeti noted, and any increases are mostly due to personnel reasons.
“I think it’s a good job, especially in the lean times, to do what we can to maintain the status quo,” he said. “I’m very comfortable with the budget.”
In other business, the commission also discussed the potential relocation of South Kingstown High School. Before the pandemic, members of the commission and the school building committee had planned to meet earlier this month about the potential renovation and addition onto Curtis Corner Middle School.
Efforts are still underway to have two bodies meet, though Murphy pointed out that because of the unprecedented times, Town Manager Robert Zarnetske has recommended pulling the bond referendum question off the November ballot. Before such a meeting takes place, Murphy hopes the commission can do a separate walk through of the site.
According to Parks Superintendent Rex Eberly, one of the test pits dug on the site hit a main water line coming from South Road School. Since then, the field has flooded, according to Eberly, and the line has to be capped.
