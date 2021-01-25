SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The Recreation Commission discussed the possibility of the high school relocation and the hospitals land swap proposal on Tuesday night – both of which could displace park space in South Kingstown.
According to Director of Leisure Services Terry Murphy, with regard to the high school potentially relocating to Curtis Corner, “there’s no unanimous consent, at least on the building committee’s part, or the school committee’s part,” on whether or not to move forward.
The project, which is currently coming up on the Stage II Necessity of School Construction application, could result in the loss of field space, as well as community parking constraints at that site. The town council will be voting this coming Monday, Jan. 25, on whether or not to submit the application to the Rhode Island Department of Education.
“There’s still lots of discussion and moving parts to this, but we are watching it closely in the interest of the park facility, and any implications there,” Murphy informed members of the recreation commission. “We’re kind of in ‘wait-and-see mode,’ but we are very in tune to what the plan is, and making sure there aren’t adjustments or modifications – particularly when it comes to the park facilities.”
Recreation Commission Chair David Palazzetti has spoken to the school building committee, as well as the school committee on this issue on multiple occasions – mostly with his personal concerns related to engineering and the study itself.
“I have not spoken on behalf of the commission in quite some time – since we came out with the latest site plan that we worked on with the school committee jointly,” Palazzetti said.
That site plan, among other things, included not paving over field space for parking lots.
“I haven’t pushed out against any of the plans, but I still think they’re undercounting parking,” Palazzetti said. “I don’t like the fact that they’re basically using our parking spaces for their students during the day – particularly the juniors.”
When questioning if his other fellow commission members wanted to push back harder against these plans, Kara Biller suggested putting information out to the voters ahead of any bond referendum.
Joanne Blessing agreed, commenting that dual purpose parking spaces – especially during the school day – “seems like short-sighted planning.”
Murphy pointed out that there would be more parking near the new tennis court location, which the school building committee and the recreation commission were eventually able to find a better location for – but not before Palazzetti and others made continued pleas to keep the park system whole.
“After several attempts on our part to have our voices heard, I think we walked away from that day with the park system there hopefully being kept whole, if not advanced,” said commission member John Biafore. “I think if the plan doesn’t change from that proposal, and it moves forward in that direction, I think we’re going to be okay.”
Even if the park is left whole, or is even advanced by aspects of the school facilities project, Blessing noted that it will absolutely change the culture of the park.
Another topic of discussion among the recreation commission that evening was the potential land swap – which would displace Town Farm Park in exchange for a 35-acre parcel of land in the northwest corner of town, known as Glen Rock.
This land swap application, sent to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management on behalf of South County Health’s continued need for additional parking, was submitted about a year ago. Because Town Farm Park has an easement, however, the final approval of the swap must come from the US Department of the Interior.
According to Murphy, the town has put out another request for proposals for another appraisal of Town Farm Park. She noted that discussions with the public and comments from the commission have resulted in South County Health retaining some of the park as a public park, but an additional standardized appraisal will still be needed.
This new appraisal will also include a small portion of land the town already allowed the hospital to expand into, back in the ‘90s – which Murphy believes will certainly affect the land’s value.
According to Parks Superintendent Rex Eberly, hospital staff are continuing to park on open field space in the park already.
Blessing commented that she observed the same thing, with lots of cars parked in the dirt, despite not all of the parking lot spaces being taken up.
