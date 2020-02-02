SOUTH KINGSTOWN - All good things must come to an end, and SK girls basketball’s 12-game win streak to start this season was really good. The Rebels had won every game by double-digits and were playing some of the best defense in the state.
The strong defense and win streak took a pause at home against St. Ray’s on Wednesday. The 12-2 Saints marched down to the SKHS gymnasium and dominated in a 56-38 win.
“I’m a defense-oriented coach,” Saints head coach Tammy Drape said. “Working on the defense [has been the focus all season]. Sliding, going to the spot, not reaching. My team is talented, skilled on the offensive end. Can you imagine if we played great D?”
Observers didn’t have to imagine on Wednesday evening. The Saints played their best two halves of defense all season, limiting the Rebels to 19 points in each half. SRA forced 21 turnovers and only allowed 15 made field goals.
The skill and poise of Amaya Dowdy, combined with the speed and intelligence of Tatum Forbes helped the Saints pull off the mid-season upset. Dowdy poured in 22 points, while Forbes put up 19.
“Tatum Forbes played out of her mind,” Drape said. “Amaya Dowdy inside, we were trying to go at them inside.”
They tried, and succeeded. A slow start gave SK a 5-0 lead, but it was all Saints from that point on. Dowdy scored her team’s first seven points, forcing her way into the lane and finding a way over the length of the Rebel defense.
“Hayden Hill, Jami Hill, they’re long, long,” Drape said, name-checking two of SK’s best defenders. “It’s still early in the year but you have to give [SK] all the credit. They’re a very talented team. We’ll take the win. We’re moving on though. Not going to dwell on it. We lost to that team three times last year.”
Forbes sliced her way through the Rebel defense at will. She hit a cascade of first half jump shots that put the Saints up double-digits. On one 3-point attempt, even Forbes looked a little surprised when it went in. She was forced to take it at the end of the shot clock, and banked it in.
She was less surprised when she converted a baseline, reverse lay-up in the second half. That slick move put the Saints up 21 at the time.
“Working with the girls, they just have to stay together and work together,” Drape said. “That was the biggest thing. We just didn’t come to play against NK or La Salle. I thought they came to play today.”
Kaylee Mulligan also found room to work with inside the paint. She had seven points. Elizabeth Bruno chipped in four points.
The Rebels never truly even found first gear on offense. At 15-for-50 from the floor (30 percent), SK’s unbeaten streak came to a screeching halt right alongside their offense. Twelve of their 21 turnovers came in the second half.
Jami Hill had 12 points in the loss. Sarah Sorlien chipped in eight. Five other individual players all scored exactly two points for the Rebels.
The Saints showed the ability to hit the 3-pointer, draining five in the win. They also showed the restraint to not just settle for jumper after jumper. SRA worked the shot clock and found either Dowdy or Mulligan inside for a quality look on plenty of occasions.
“Trying to go old school,” Drape said of the inside-outside play. “Not too many teams go old school anymore.
“They’re starting to really buy into my system here. You have to have some inside presence. No one does anymore.”
That inside presence helped to knock off a top-tier Division I team. The Saints improve to 14-2 in league play with the victory, while the Rebels move down to 12-1.
There will be plenty of further chances for SK to test their mettle against the top of D-I. A date with rival North Kingstown awaits on February 11. Then, four days later, SK will take on La Salle on the road.
